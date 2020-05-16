It’s time to celebrate Conway High School’s 2020 graduating class. The public is invited to watch a virtual graduation ceremony on Sunday.
The virtual ceremony will be live streamed on Conway Corporation’s Channels 5 and 585, the Conway Schools Mobile App, and on Conway Corporation’s YouTube Channel at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will also be replayed Sunday (5/17) at 6 p.m., as well as Monday (5/18), Wednesday (5/20), Thursday (5/21), and Saturday (5/23) at 3 and 6:30 p.m. on Channel 5 and 585.
The virtual graduation, a first for Conway High School, will not only include all of the traditional elements of the graduation program, but also features student interview clips, photo montages, and other special senior memories to help honor the Class of 2020.
Speeches normally given by the Class Valedictorian and others during the live ceremony were pre-taped, following specific guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Arkansas State Department of Health.
The names of 713 graduating seniors will also be read, noting Honor Graduates and Career Focus Completers, as a picture of the student is shown.
Conway Corporation produced the event for the district, continuing the outstanding partnership that has been ongoing for more than a decade.
“We are excited to partner with ConwayCorp to present this Virtual Graduation for the Class of 2020,” Superintendent Greg Murry said. “In these very uncertain times, it is a great way to ensure that our graduates are recognized in a meaningful way for their academic accomplishments.”
“Our company was created more than 90 years ago to support education in Conway,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “We’re proud to continue our tradition of broadcasting Conway High’s graduation ceremonies and wanted the Class of 2020 to be honored in a memorable way during these unprecedented times for graduates and their families.”
