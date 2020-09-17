The Conway school board, along with the firm assisting it in the superintendent search, will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the James. H. Clark Auditorium on the Conway High School campus to gather input.
Spokesman Heather Kendrick said the public is invited to take part in the focus group forum.
“This meeting is part of a series of small group sessions to solicit feedback and help the School Board select candidates for the Superintendent position,” Kendrick said. “Face masks are required for all guests, and social distancing will be maintained at all times.”
Greg Murry, superintendent of Conway Public Schools since 2007, is scheduled to retire in June 2021. McPherson and Jacobson, an educational leadership recruitment firm, was selected by the school board to help find a new superintendent.
“The board hopes to hire a new superintendent by early 2021,” Kendrick said.
Murry announced his retirement earlier this year. In a letter to the school board, Murry thanked the school board for the opportunity.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve you, this district, our magnificent staff and our incredible students,” Murry wrote. “Thank you for the privilege to do so.”
Conway School Board President Trip Leach gave a statement thanking Murry for his service.
“Dr. Murry has had a tremendous career in primary education and we will reap the benefits of it at his peak,” Leach said. “I have personally been observing Dr. Murry for several years now and not one time did he fail to meet our expectations as board members and oftentimes, he exceeded them.”
