The City of Conway, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and Metroplan is set to have a public involvement meeting on Aug. 1 in order to gather input on the proposed plans to improve Salem Road between Dave Ward Drive and College Avenue in Conway.

The involvement meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers at Conway City Hall on Main Street. The public can visit anytime during the two-hour window to view exhibits, ask questions and offer their own comments on the proposed plans.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

