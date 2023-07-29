The City of Conway, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and Metroplan is set to have a public involvement meeting on Aug. 1 in order to gather input on the proposed plans to improve Salem Road between Dave Ward Drive and College Avenue in Conway.
The involvement meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers at Conway City Hall on Main Street. The public can visit anytime during the two-hour window to view exhibits, ask questions and offer their own comments on the proposed plans.
At the meeting, the public is invited to view meeting materials and provide written comments anytime between Tuesday and Aug. 16. Comment forms can be submitted to project staff, emailed to PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com or mailed to the address of 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, Ark., 72118.
Individuals submitting public comments may have personally identifiable information published in future reports.
The public information meeting will be an open house meeting with no formal presentations.
Project Information and materials will be available on the website listed above on Tuesday.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.