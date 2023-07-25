The city of Conway, in cooperation with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Metroplan, will conduct a public involvement meeting to gather input on the proposed plans to improve Salem Road between Dave Ward Drive (Highway 60) and College Avenue in Conway.
The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m., at Conway City Hall (Council Chambers), located at 1111 Main Street. The public is invited to view meeting materials and provide written comments from Aug. 1-16.
