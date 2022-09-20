The Conway Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) have scheduled a public meeting on Sept. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall to address concerns over cyclist and pedestrian safety.
The need for this meeting came about based on discussions that have been happening within the cycling community.
“There’s been a lot of informal conversations in the cycling community about off-leash dogs running up to them and attacking them,” Bobby Kelly, city spokesman, said.
Terry Coddington, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator for the BPAB, said at the regular scheduled board meeting Thursday that there were two different reports of cyclists being attacked by dogs and a report of a cyclist being hit by a drunk driver all on the same weekend.
“It was kind of escalating to the point where we were about to have some vigilante cyclists out there taking things into their own hands,” he said.
Both Coddington and Kelly said that they hope to use this meeting for the public to discuss ways to handle these types of situations and to inform them about the laws in place for both them and the dog owners.
“I want the community to know that we’re listening and we can hear them, but I also want them to know what they can do legally,” Coddington said.
Coddington hopes to bring out the city attorney, the Conway Police Department and animal control to the meeting for further input.
The meeting is still in the planning process and more information, such as if it will be live streamed or not, will come out in the coming days. It will be open to the public, but cyclists in and around Conway are strongly encouraged to attend.
