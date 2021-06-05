New Life Church, at 633 S. Country Club Road in Conway, will have fireworks as part of its Vacation Bible School Family Night festivities.
The fireworks are set to begin around 8:30 p.m. on June 10 and will last around 20-30 minutes.
Church officials said they wanted to let the community know about the fireworks show in advance to allay any concerns.
