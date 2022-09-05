The city of Conway and Rock Region METRO plan to launch the METRO Connect Conway public micro transit service in late October. In order to inform the public about this service and answer any questions, there will be two public information hearings at City Hall, 1111 Main St., next week.
The first meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and the second will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 14.
METRO Connect Conway microtransit service will offer on-demand, point-to-point, shared-ride trips within the city with an easy-to-use ride-booking interface, real-time vehicle information, reasonable wait and travel times, and affordable fares, Rock Region METRO officials said.
Conway surpassed a population of 50,000 residents in the past several years, spawning the creation of its own Urbanized Area as determined by the U.S. Census; this change made the city eligible for federal public transit funding. In February 2018, the Conway City Council approved a resolution that named METRO the direct recipient of its Federal Transit Administration Urbanized Area Formula Program funds, referred to as 5307 funds. Through this agreement, METRO operates public transit within the City using funds that remain with METRO for use but are earmarked for Conway transit service and transit-oriented projects. The partnership utilizes METRO’s experience as the state’s largest public transit agency and allows Conway the opportunity to launch a new mobility-oriented public service for its residents and guests.
“Ever since Conway became eligible for its own federal public transit funding, we’ve been working on what type of service would best meet the needs of our residents and guests,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “We are excited to share more with the community about our pending microtransit service – where it will go and how easy it is to use. Public transit service will only enhance the city’s most recent initiatives as we continue to progressively plan and develop an appealing place to live, work and play.”
In previous discussions, Rock Region METRO discussed starting the service with two 11-passenger, handicap-accessible vans running 14 hour shifts Monday through Friday, and adding more vans if needed. Users will be able to download an app to use to schedule pick up. There will also be a phone number to call for those who don’t have access to or don’t want to use the app.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
