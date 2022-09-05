The city of Conway and Rock Region METRO plan to launch the METRO Connect Conway public micro transit service in late October. In order to inform the public about this service and answer any questions, there will be two public information hearings at City Hall, 1111 Main St., next week.

The first meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and the second will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 14.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

