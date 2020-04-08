While organizing Easter-themed activities for his family, one Conway resident ended up creating a community event that will follow social distancing guidelines to help other families celebrate during the chaotic COVID-19 outbreak.
“Come get your annual Easter bunny photos shot social-distancing style,” organizer Brennan Ward said. “Our drive-thru set is a great way to capture the moment of this unusual Easter.”
The family-friendly, social-distancing compliant event is free and will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1191 Sturgis Road in Conway.
The event features a drive-thru set up.
“People will never get out of their cars and will be left with this free snap shot from this very different Easter holiday,” Ward told the Log Cabin Democrat. “They’ll always have this photo of them in their minivan next to the Easter bunny.”
The drive-thru photo session will be stationed in a large tent in front of Elite Core Audio with fewer than 10 workers manning the tent/photo-op at a time, Ward said, adding that several businesses stepped up and volunteered their time and equipment to make this possible.
“There’s not a penny that’s exchanging hands here,” he said. “It’s truly just a community event. We’re really excited about it.”
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said he approves of the event.
“Everyone associated with the event understands social distancing guidelines and they are taking all necessary precautions,” he said Wednesday.
The event is a great way to give families “some normalcy” during the global coronavirus pandemic, the Conway mayor said.
“You may just have to wave at your neighbors when passing by, but you can still go out and hunt Easter eggs with your family,” he said. “This will be a good event to have during this time of the year.”
CWP Productions provided a full backdrop and photography set for the event while Party Time Rentals is providing an event tent for vehicles to drive through. Elite Core Audio is allowing the event to be held on its grounds and is also providing photography equipment while Crossman Printing is creating signage for the group.
Ward said was thankful to all the businesses that stepped up to make this event possible and that he believes the photo shoot will provide families a unique opportunity amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s going to be such a cool thing,” he said. “It’s free. It’s safe. It’s socially distanced, and it will be a chance to capture this really unique time.”
The Conway resident also said he encourages those participating in the drive-thru photo session to decorate their vehicles and bring their pets.
