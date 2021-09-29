A request to rezone 55 acres of land at East Dave Ward Drive and Thomas G. Wilson Drive from A-1 and C-3 to PUD (planned unit development) led to a larger discussion about the city’s design standards.
Holloway Engineering requested the rezoning for the future construction of a large, mixed-use entertainment development.
City Planner James Walden said the plan for the tract is “a multiple and mixed-use development including two hotel lots, multi-family, restaurant and retail, an entertainment center, an event center, gas station — sort of strip commercial.”
One of the exemptions in the project would lower the amount of masonry the city normally requires.
“This would take the masonry requirement from 51% to 25% on this particular project,” Walden said. “Initially I think the applicant had a big problem with adding that amount of brick. For the residential area, it would fully comply with masonry requirements. I think that’s a reasonable concession.”
Alderman David Grimes said “deviating significantly from the city’s commercial design standards” troubled him.
“Are we opening ourselves up to more of this? I just don’t know why we want to deviate on this,” he said. “Get ready for request after request after request to go away from the standards we worked so hard to put in.”
Alderman Andy Hawkins said the reason the city implemented those design standards were to avoid metal buildings and that he thinks the standards, which were last updated almost two decades ago, need to be revisited.
“The intention of what we did at the time — there was a proliferation of metal buildings that were going up in this community. That was the intent [of the design standards] was to put the brakes on that.” said. “Construction materials and what they look like now and the quality of them have changed in the 20 years since we did all of this.”
Developers James Thomas and Eric Holloway told the council the intent was to mostly use Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS).
“Current EIFS is far more energy efficient than masonry,” Thomas said.
Holloway said Thomas is investing a lot of money in the project and wants it to have a uniform look using what they believe is the “gold standard” of materials.
The proposal passed 6-2 with Aldermen Wesley Pruitt and Grimes voting in opposition.
Aldermen agreed they want to review the city’s standards as soon as the planning department is fully staffed. The department is currently seeking an assistant planning developer.
