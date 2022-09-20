Amr Ismail, MD, a pulmonologist, has joined the Conway Regional Multispecialty Clinic and is accepting new patients.
Ismail completed a pulmonology and critical care fellowship and a residency in internal medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock. He holds a medical degree from Alexandria University in Egypt and is certified in internal medicine.
“Being able to practice alongside highly-skilled colleagues is a tremendous opportunity,” Ismail said, “and I am thankful to Conway Regional for providing such a rewarding environment for my practice. I am looking forward to making a difference in the lives of my patients.”
He is joining the practice of Swetha Boddeda, MD, Rheumatology, Neelakanta Dadi, MD, Hematology/Oncology, Lindsay Massey, APRN, Hematology/Oncology, and Mikka Fenley, APRN, Rheumatology.
“With the addition of Dr. Ismail’s practice, we are able to provide much-needed expanded access to pulmonology care,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer for Conway Regional, said. “It will increase accessibility to outpatient pulmonology services and enhance the quality of care to patients who may find themselves staying in our hospital.”
The Conway Regional Multispecialty Clinic offers an integrated approach to specialty care. Providers specialize in Hematology, Oncology, Pulmonology, and Rheumatology services. In addition to treating a multitude of conditions, they also provide services such as pulmonary function tests, sleep studies, and bronchoscopies. The clinic is located at 525 Western Ave., Suite 305, inside Conway Regional Medical Center.
For more information or to make an appointment with Dr. Ismail, visit www.conwayregional.org or call 501-358-6145.
