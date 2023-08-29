Purple Cow restaurant locations across central Arkansas are currently giving a portion of each day’s proceeds to the Hope Movement Coalition in recognition of Grief Awareness Day on Wednesday and International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.
The partnership with Hope Movement Coalition started on Tuesday and continues through the end of Friday. Purple Cow locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway and Hot Springs are participating in the fundraiser.
“Community partners like the Purple Cow team are making a real impact on those suffering from these painful losses,” Hope Movement Coalition Executive Director Staci James said, per a news release issued by Purple Cow and Hope Movement Coalition on Monday. “The generosity of our community continues to be a key part of how we support those in need.”
Funds raised over the three-day partnership will go directly to providing resources and support for Arkansans who have experienced a loss due to Substance Use Disorder or fentanyl poisoning.
“Giving back to our community is a top priority,” Purple Cow President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Vaughn said. “It is an honor to support the Hope Movement Coalition and we invite the public to come dine with us and be part of this partnership.”
