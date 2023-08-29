Purple Cow restaurant locations across central Arkansas are currently giving a portion of each day’s proceeds to the Hope Movement Coalition in recognition of Grief Awareness Day on Wednesday and International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.

The partnership with Hope Movement Coalition started on Tuesday and continues through the end of Friday. Purple Cow locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway and Hot Springs are participating in the fundraiser.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.