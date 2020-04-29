Hundreds of Greenbrier residents skipped to an old-school beat as they cruised along through town to support local businesses and get out of the house for a bit Saturday night.
Resident Daniel Ridge announced via social media his family planned to go cruising through town last week and soon received an overwhelming response from friends, neighbors and fellow residents who wanted to tag along for the ride.
From there, the Greenbrier man said he and his wife, along with the couple’s oldest daughter, got to work and started organizing a social-distancing appropriate event.
The event initially was set for April 18, but with a stormy forecast, the family decided to postpone the event. The following Saturday, around 300 vehicles met up in a shopping center parking lot to go cruising together.
The idea to go cruising as a community struck Ridge one night as he was sitting at home thinking about families stuck at home during the pandemic.
“I just kind of got to thinking about everything. About how everyone’s been stuck at home and thought it would be fun to go cruising,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “None of these kids (really anyone under 20) knows what cruising is all about – having a cool car with a cool sound system and cleaning it up and being proud of what you have.”
A few weeks ago, the Ridges’ bought a car for one of their children and took her cruising through town. However, Ridge said his daughter did not understand the concept of cruising. Knowing she wasn’t getting the full effect with it just being the two of them, Ridge set out to organizing a cruising party.
The Greenbrier man said he never expected the massive community response and participation the event ultimately received.
“I was blown away,” Ridge said, adding that around 300 vehicles had filled the parking lot. “We were able to do this and not break any of the rules. They [the community] wanted to come out and experience life as we know it without being looked down on.”
Prior to the event, the Ridges’ organized a cruising route in the shape of a figure 8 through city streets that would allow cruise-goers the opportunity to pass by one another and “socialize” from a safe distance.
Local businesses did their part to participate by offering “cruising deals” that night.
Seeing the community come together to the degree it did Saturday night was humbling, Ridge said.
“Every locally-owned business did something,” Ridge said. “It was perfect. They made money and we got a good deal.”
Not only did the event promote and support local businesses and bring the community together, but it also got children to put their phones down for a few hours and spend quality time with family, the Greenbrier man said.
Area resident Steve Wilson was among those who participated in the Greenbrier Quarantine Cruising Party on Saturday.
Wilson also said he was surprised by the turnout and that he enjoyed cruising through town among the long line of vehicles.
“People brought out their vintage cars and trucks. It was a good event,” he said. “[I] cruised through Greenbrier for about 30 to 45 minutes.”
Though he is unsure if he and his family plan to organize another cruising party, Ridge said he was thankful for his wife and daughter, Mychaela, for making Saturday’s event possible.
