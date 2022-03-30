The Quitman Board of Education approved four resignations from elementary school faculty members Monday during its regular school board meeting, including from now-former principal Julie Wallace.
The other three resignations include third-grade teacher Karen Davis, fifth-grade teacher Mitchell Flint and sixth-grade teacher Kamryn Havens.
Wallace became the principal at Quitman Elementary during the 2018-2019 school year after formerly serving as a teacher for the Greenbrier School District.
Wallace’s resignation was approved by the board effective immediately. Assistant Superintendent Michael Stacks will assume the role as the K-12 principal for the final nine weeks of the school year and the district is currently accepting applications for Quitman Elementary School principals for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kathy Brantley and Melisa Parish will assist Stacks with the position. Quitman Superintendent Dennis Truxler said that they will “do a great job.”
“These three leaders, in addition to myself, are available anytime to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have going forward in regard to your child’s education,” Truxler said in a letter sent out to parents Tuesday. “Only nine weeks remain in the school year and our end of year summative testing is just around the corner. We will continue to focus on ensuring all Quitman students are happy, safe and learning at high levels!”
Wallace’s resignation comes on the heels of widespread unconfirmed online allegations of inappropriate behavior on her part.
Truxler said the reason for her resignation was discussed in executive session but declined to disclose details of the closed session.
When asked if Wallace would still be serving as principal at the school if she hadn’t resigned, Truxler said only, “she resigned” and that there had been no discussions of terminating her.
The Log Cabin Democrat asked Truxler on Tuesday if the district conducted an investigation into the allegations.
“I will not comment on that,” he said.
On Wednesday of spring break week, March 23, the school district made a post on Facebook that reads: “The Quitman Public Schools Facebook page is not a forum to vent complaints, further personal agendas, incite protests or air dirty laundry. It is not a place to question policy or procedure. It is a forum to spotlight the activities and students of QPS in a positive way. It is a ‘NO NEGATIVITY’ zone and that includes implications of negativity determined by a staff member. If you post something that is deemed negative or derogatory about out students, staff or school on this page, you will be banned from the site immediately.”
The Quitman Public Schools Facebook page limited who can comment on that post.
