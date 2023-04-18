High school students from across the state will showcase their intellect in the annual Arkansas Governor’s Academic Competition “Arkansas Quiz Bowl 2023” airing Saturday, April 22, beginning at 9 a.m. and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

“Quiz Bowl 2023” will be broadcast in two parts: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. A total of 14 teams in seven conferences will compete in the state finals for scholarship money.

