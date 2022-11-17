The Faulkner County Quorum Court continued its discussion on the approval of the American Rescue Pan (ARP) funding for multiple different organizations and projects within the county during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Faulkner County received $24,475,383 from the U.S. government from the ARP Act, and the Quorum Court has been discussing where to distribute the money for different county organizations and projects for the past few months.
One of the approved projects is $190,000 for the city of Guy in order to provide five houses with clean water. This project was discussed at last month’s Quorum Court meeting where the issued failed, but it was brought back again at this meeting once more where it was eventually approved by an unanimous vote.
The money will go toward creating a 1.3 mile pipeline to provide city water to these five houses in the city of Guy that are currently using well water that is expected to become unusable soon.
ARP funding was also approved for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) for the amount of $573,300.
Prior to COVID-19, the nonprofit saw about 257 kids a year, but by the end of the 2022 fiscal year, it saw 538 children, an increase of 109 percent. The money from the ARP fund would help the organization further provide for the children it serves and expand its facility.
Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick and Rose Roland both spoke in favor of the nonprofit organization due to the part that they have a close relationship with the organization.
The ARP funding for CAA was approved by an unanimous vote.
ARP funding was also approved for STOP DV in the amount of $120,000 and United Way of Central Arkansas on behalf of the Toad Suck Homeless Coalition Continuum of Care in the amount of $20,000.
Other items approved on Tuesday include:
Salary increase for two positions at the Faulkner County Library: the Library Assistant to Children’s Services Librarian and the Youth Service Librarian to Children’s Services Librarian.
The transfer of funds from the Homeland Security SHSGP Grant Fund.
An ordinance to give a Christmas bonus to all qualifying county employees.
The authorization of the payment of a $5,000 stipend to all full-time law enforcement officers that were eligible for the stipend thanks to Act 224 from the Arkansas Legislature.
A transfer of funds from the CARES Act Fund for Sheriff Body Worn Cameras.
