The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a resolution expressing the willingness of Faulkner County to utilize federal-aid monies for a project on Elliot Road during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The project is for intersection improvements that would create a left-turn lane onto Elliott Road while heading south on State Highway 25.
This area has been a very dangerous intersection in the past that has resulted in some fatalities, according to officials at the Infrastructure and Roads Committee meeting last week.
The project uses Federal-aid Surface Transportation Block Grant Program funds. Of the funding, 80 percent of it will be from the federal amount, 10 percent from the state through the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and the remaining 10 percent from the county.
ArDOT will oversee the project, but will only pay up to $125,000. If the project exceeds that amount, the county will have to pay 100 percent of any costs over that maximum amount of available funds.
The county will also have responsibility in the project which includes maintenance.
The Quorum Court unanimously approved the project and it will begin construction once all of the financials get resolved.
“It is much needed,” Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson said Tuesday. “I myself have seen folks in the ditch for having to avoid someone who stopped to turn left. It should be much safer than it is today (once the project is complete).”
Justices also appointed Kent Baker to be a member of the Faulkner County Equalization Board with a term that expires in June 2026. The Equalization Board’s work begins in August.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
