The Faulkner County Quorum Court met Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting where it amended the 2022 budget for money-related changes.
The Quorum Court approved one ordinance which took funds out of multiple fund accounts in the county and put them into needed areas in places such as the sheriff’s office and the county jail.
Money approved to be taken out of the county general fund on Tuesday included $5,380.37 to the elections/voter registration department for travel and other professional services; $29.15 to the coroner for fuels, oil and lubricants; $8,000 to the sheriff’s department for overtime pay for part-time employees as well as $34,000 for other employees; and $30,000 to the county jail for overtime pay.
Money approved to be taken out of the criminal justice fund on Tuesday included $55,714 to deputies and dispatchers of vehicles; $32,000 to the criminal justice department for overtime pay for part-time employees; and $38,000 to the deputies and dispatchers for overtime pay.
Money approved to be taken out of the county recorder’s cost fund on Tuesday included $402.60 to the county recorder’s cost for meals and lodging.
Money approved to be taken out of the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) fund on Tuesday included $24,756 for miscellaneous law enforcement equipment.
There was also $56,090.62 taken from the juvenile court grant funds which covered the follow following:
$16,640 for salaries, P/T.
$1,272.96 for social security matching.
$2,549.25 for retirement matching.
$381.06 for worker’s compensation.
$119.81 for unemployment.
$7,000 for general supplies.
$13,000 for small equipment.
$5,000 for food.
$2,497.54 for other professional services.
$2,400 for travel.
$2,850 for meals and lodging.
$2,380 for training and education.
There was a second ordinance approved on Tuesday that increased the salary of the appraiser position in the assessor’s office from $40,706.64 to $50,612 by taking money out of the county general apportioned fund.
Both ordinances were approved by an unanimous vote.
