The Faulkner County Quorum Court met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting and approved American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for Lake Conway Community Wastewater Utility in order to do repairs there.
Faulkner County received nearly $24.5 million from the United States Federal Government for ARP funding and the Quorum Court has been using a portion of that money to assist in the completion of infrastructure projects throughout Faulkner County.
The repairs are estimated to cost about $1.6 million and the plant was able to get approved for a grant with the state of Arkansas for the project in the amount of $800,000. An additional $800,000 is needed, however. And with a May 31 deadline to get the additional funds, the utility requested the court provide them.
A representative with the wastewater utility center said at the committee meeting earlier this month that the plant was never designed to meet new standards, and in order to meet them, chemicals have to be added to the system to reduce the phosphorus levels. These chemicals cause harm to the system and would significantly reduce the lifespan of the system.
Part of the agreement with the court is to turn the wastewater treatment center over to Conway Corporation. Chief Operating Officer at Conway Corporation Greg Dell said Tuesday that the Conway Corp board and Mayor Bart Castleberry are “generally” agreeable to the turnover.
“This is probably the cheapest option and the best long term option,” Dell said, adding that there is still work to be done to determine the increased rates they will charge customers.
There was some discussion by the justices about concerns over how much of the ARP funding they are already using, but the funding was still approved by a unanimous vote.
The court also approved a resolution to authorize Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson and Office of Emergency Management Director of Faulkner County Sheila Moix to enter into a mutual aid agreement with Cleburne, Conway, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski, Van Buren and White counties.
This aid agreement will allow for the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management to call for the assistance from those seven counties or for any of those seven counties to call for assistance from Faulkner County in the event of an emergency or disaster.
“By this agreement, both the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management and Cleburne, Conway, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski, Van Buren and White Counties make a good faith commitment to aid and assist each other if called to do so,” meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
Mutual aid agreements like the one passed on Tuesday have benefited Faulkner County in the past, including during the 2014 countywide tornado disaster.
The resolution was approved by an unanimous vote.
The Quorum Court also unanimously approved:
Stipends received by the Arkansas Legislature for three new deputies hired by the the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
An appropriations ordinance to clean up the 2022 budget.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.