In a special session last evening, Faulkner County Quorum Court approved the county entering into a franchise agreement with Pafford EMS to provide ambulance service to the county.
The vote to approve came after justices asked several questions having heard a presentation from Judge Jim Baker regarding the basics of the agreement with Pafford.
By the agreement, Baker told the court, Pafford will base three ambulances in the county, at fire stations in Vilonia, Greenbrier and Mayflower. The ambulances will be staffed 24/7 by Pafford staff. The hope is for Pafford to have ambulances and crews in place by March 1.
Agreements between those cities and Pafford have not yet been finalized, Baker told the court.
“We are still trying to finalize details,” Baker said.
The March 1 start is also the agreement Pafford made with the City of Conway regarding basing five ambulances there. As with the county, ambulances for the city will be based in city fire stations. One unmanned ambulance will be based in a city fire station and available for use by city EMS staff should the need arise. The other four will be manned by Pafford staff.
Baker said MEMS, the current ambulance franchise holder in the city and county, has agreed to a cooperative transition so that no gap in ambulance service take place.
The transition between the two services will be “As smooth as possible,” Baker said in a response to a question from Justice Justin Knight.
Baker explained to the court that the county was compelled to put forth an ambulance franchise agreement after Conway City Council voted to assign its franchise to Pafford earlier this month, citing concerns about MEMS response time to calls.
(State law permits cities above a certain size, and counties to enter into franchise agreements with ambulance companies which allow a company to charge for its services inside the city or county boundaries.)
Baker said the county had put for a Request for Quote for ambulance service, and Pafford was the only firm which responded. He, answering a question from Justice Samuel Strain, added that MEMS, which has held the franchise since 2004, did not submit a bid.
As part of the agreement, the county will pay Pafford $30,000 a month for the first 90 days of operation, $90,000 total, to offset start-up costs. An identical agreement was made with Conway when its franchise was awarded to Pafford.
The county’s money will come from the Judge’s fund for professional good and services. Baker told the group that he did not expect to ask the court to provide additional funds, but that may change later in the year. (The county runs on a Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 budget cycle.)
Justice Tyler Lachowsky, after thanking the judge for his briefing, expressed some frustration upon learning that Conway had not contacted the county about a change in ambulance franchise prior to its city council vote.
(Economics of scale presume that the city ambulance service, with its five assigned ambulances, would make in unfeasible for any other provider to assume the county franchise of, in this case, three ambulances without requiring a subsidy by the county.)
Baker responded to Lachowsky that the Conway Mayor’s office had called him and offered for its fire chief to be on hand for this court meeting. He told the office he did not think that would be necessary.
Baker did say “It did concern me” that Conway had put the county in the position of needing to bid its ambulance franchise.
County attorney Phil Murphy, who had been reviewing agreement details and requirements with the court, added “This [agreement with Pafford] is as good a deal as Faulkner County residents are going to find.”
Pafford has agreed that any residents who have a MEMS ambulance subscription will have that subscription honored by Pafford until its expiration date. After expiration, Pafford will provide its own subscription, expected to be at roughly the same cost.
Jamie Pafford, Pafford EMS owner and CEO, responding to a question from Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor after the court’s vote, explained that insurance companies rarely have agreements with ambulance companies, due to the sheer number of franchise agreements in Arkansas. She added that Blue Cross and Blue Shield had recently lowered its approved fee for ambulance service from $1,000 to the Medicare-approved $400 fee.
This is why, Pafford explained, subscriptions are in place.
Pafford also said she expected response times to be lower since ambulances will be co-located in fire departments, providing a faster notification in the event of an emergency.
As part of the service’s agreement with the county, reports showing response time will be available.
Baker earlier had told the court that he had checked with Saline County Judge Jeff Arey about its experience with Pafford EMS after that county had recently entered into a franchise agreement with it. Arey’s positive report was a factor in his decision to go with Pafford, Baker said.
