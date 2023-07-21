The Faulkner County Quorum Court met Tuesday for its regular scheduled meeting where justices held a lengthy discussion and debate over an ordinance that sets noise levels for data centers throughout the county.
Initially, the ordinance applied specifically to data centers for cryptocurrency, which the ordinance defined as “leased or owned boundaries of floor space in which the primary purpose is to operate data processing equipment for cryptocurrency mining.”
These data centers have been a hot-button issue throughout Faulkner County over the past few months due to the complaints over the noise levels from residents who live near these sites.
The ordinance would set the noise limit these sites can create at no more than 60 decibels during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and no more than 55 decibels during the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., measured at the property line of the receiving property.
Newly-constructed crypto mining centers would also have to notify all residents within a half mile of the center.
If a site is found guilty of breaking these noise levels, based on complaints from those that live near it, the offending party would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and would be fined up to $1,000. The ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of Faulkner County.
“The county finds that the public interest is served by the prevention of unreasonable noise emanating externally from the Cryptocurrency Data Centers and the provisions of this Ordinance are enacted for the purpose of preserving and protecting the public health, safety, welfare and property of the citizens of Faulkner County, Arkansas,” the ordinance reads.
Justice Maree Coats, who sponsored the ordinance, said that the newly-constructed crypto data centers throughout the county, like the one in Bono, have negatively impacted the lives of some Faulkner County residents.
“Faulkner County has been blessed with data centers in the past that have never been an issue,” she said. “That is because they run respectful business practices. We have had some issues that have come up where that has not been the case. This is these people’s lives that have literally changed overnight with the flip of a switch. I mean, they’re miserable.”
Justice Kris Kendrick had a few concerns over the ordinance that was presented on Tuesday, specifically with the “burden” it placed on those who run the data centers with the permitting process.
“I’ve talked to multiple people that mine crypto that are good actors, that do it the right way, and they were like ‘we couldn’t do that,’” he said. “It’s going to add significant cost, significant burden to do that.”
However, Coats was more worried about how the centers have impacted residents.
“Their burden load is not my concern,” she said. “The lives of our community and the well being of our community is my concern much more so than any burden that we place on these companies that come in and literally drop a bomb in a very peaceful place.”
Kendrick also was not in favor of how the ordinance specifically mentions cryptocurrency data centers and not data centers in general, so he presented an amendment to the ordinance that removed the language that specified that the ordinance applies to cryptocurrency data centers, wanting to broaden it to data centers in general.
This amendment to the ordinance was approved by a narrow seven to five vote with Coats along with justices Nancy Graddy, Justin Knight, Samuel Strain and Jonny Tyler voting against it.
With the amended ordinance, justices voted to approve the ordinance with nine justices voting in favor and Knight, Justice Jason Lyon and Justice Tyler Pearson either abstaining or voting present on the issue.
Knight said he voted that way due to the fact that his employer operates multiple data centers throughout Faulkner County and Pearson voted that way because he’s not a fan of ordinance that call out specific industries in the county.
The vote to approve the ordinance was met with applause from those in the audience.
Justices also approved:
$556,549 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for communication systems for the county fire departments.
$22,500 in ARP funding for Criminal Justice Counseling.
An Ordinance to Create a Full-Time Position in the Faulkner County Veterans’ Service Office.
A Resolution expressing the willingness of Faulkner County to utilize federal-aid transportation program funds.
Two appropriation ordinances, one specifically for the Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Allen Dodson also welcomed Eden Roberts to the Quorum Court who was recently appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to served as the Justice of the Peace for District 12 to fill to seat left by Gerald Boyer’s passing in May.
“I know that she’ll do a great job and we’re fortunate to have her,” Dodson said Tuesday.
Roberts will serve Boyer’s remaining term which expires Dec. 31, 2024.
