The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved multiple ordinances that included salary increases to different employees and county officials across Faulkner County during its regular meeting Tuesday.
One woman from Mayflower spoke out against the proposed raises, saying that they seemed excessive and asked the court to scale back some of these percentages.
“I know right now we have a lot of money, but the trend is turning down in the economy,” she said. “We might be able to afford these now, but what’s going to happen when the economy turns around?”
The most heavily contested salary increase by the court Tuesday was from Ordinance 22-25 which gave increases to multiple people employed by the Faulkner County Library System with the largest debate coming from the increase to Library Director John McGraw’s salary.
The ordinance originally stated that Director McGraw’s salary would go from $67,708 to $85,800. Andy Shock of District 10 spoke out against this due to the fact that the new salary would be higher than the county sheriff and county judge.
Tyler Pearson of District 7 spoke in favor of Director McGraw and in order to get the approval of Shock and other Quorum Court members that felt similarly of the ordinance, proposed to amend it to scale back the increase to $79,000.
“Director McGraw has been in service for seven years which comes with a considerable amount of experience,” Pearson said. “The library is a very large part of county operations, and I think a very critical and important one.”
The proposed amendment was approved, but then another one was proposed which matched both Director McGraw and the assistant director’s salary increase to the same percentage as the other employees of the County Library’s increases: 8 percent. This scales back Director McGraw’s salary increase to $73,124 as well as the assistant director’s from the proposed increase of $63,170 to $56,934.
Both amendments were approved by the courts with only two votes against them. John Pickett of District 11 voted against both ordinances because he wanted to stick with the originally proposed salary.
“We’re trying to compare him to a deputy and other elected officials,” he said. “He’s not an elected official, he’s a librarian. He’s done the correct work.”
Despite Pickett not being in favor of the amendments, he and the other Quorum Court members voted unanimously to pass this ordinance.
Other salary increases that were passed Tuesday included:
Ordinance 22-14, which increased the salaries of the positions of the Probation Officer and the Probation Supervisor to $46,000. It was passed with only one vote against from Samuel Strain of District 4.
Ordinance 22-21, which increased the salaries of 11 employees of the Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. This was also passed with only one vote against from Strain.
Ordinance 22-22, which increased the pay of 10 employees of the Faulkner County Circuit Court 2nd Divisions Office and adds a new Juvenile Officer position. This was passed with two votes against, from Strain and Pearson.
Ordinance 22-23, which increased the pay of eight employees of the the Faulkner County County Clerk’s Office. This was passed unanimously.
Ordinance 22-24, which increases the pay of two employees of the Tax Assessor’s Office. This passed unanimously.
The court also discussed approving some of the money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds given to the county from the federal government to go toward different infrastructure projects throughout Faulkner County.
Conway Corp, Vilonia Waterworks and the city of Mayflower would receive $1.57 million, while an amendment to this ordinance from the committee meeting last week increased the amount given to the cities of Wooster and Greenbrier to $2.9 million and $3.95 million, respectively.
Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO, introduced Tracy and Brad Temple, who live on Lower Ridge Road, who pleaded to the court to accept the ARP fund in order to bring clean drinking water to their well.
John Allison III of District 3 voted to amend the amendment from the committee meeting to bring the money going toward Wooster and Greenbrier back to the original amounts of $1.57 million like the other projects in consideration with this ordinance, saying that he felt these increases were not “equitable and fair.”
Jerry Boyer of District 12, who represents the people of Wooster, spoke strongly in favor of keeping the ordinance, saying that Wooster needs the extra money to help with sewage system which would allow the city to bring more businesses there.
Randy Higgins of District 12 and Pearson both also spoke in favor of keeping the amended increase from the committee meeting.
“None of these projects benefit me, but what is good for Faulkner County as a whole is good for my district,” Person said. “Wooster is such a growing part of Faulkner County and as a citizen of Conway, it is exciting to hear that.”
Ultimately, the amendment from the committee meeting was passed in an eight to four vote with Boyer, Higgins, Pearson and Pickett voting against it.
The ordinance as a whole was passed in an unanimous vote.
The court also unanimously approved Ordinance 22-28, which appropriated $250,000 from the County Roads Fund toward the entering fees to add a stoplight on Highway 286.
