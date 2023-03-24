The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved an ordinance reducing the American Rescue Plan (ARP) budget for different organizations during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The reductions came from spending that was done during the month of December 2022 after the budget had already been submitted and approved for 2023.
The reductions should ensure that no approved ARP fund recipient spends more than its approved amount.
Four approved ARP fund recipients were reduced on Tuesday including the Faulkner County Coroner’s Office who was previously approved for $54,640.96 for the 2023 budget, but spend $16,721.61 in December, reducing the budget to $37,919.35. Its funding was used to replace its old, obsolete and non-functional radios.
The city of Wooster also saw a reduction of its previously approved $1,472,136.02 in ARP funding, which is being used to help with the city’s sewage system, after spending $69,956.10 in December.
United Way of Central Arkansas, on behalf of the Toad Suck Homeless Coalition Continuum of Care, was originally approved for $20,000 in ARP funding but spent $10,950.71 in December reducing its 2023 budget to $9,049.29.
The city of Vilonia spent $39,793.11 in ARP funding during the month of December reducing its ARP budget for 2023 to $2,580,556.89.
All ARP recipients have until the end of 2026 to spend their ARP funding on the respective projects.
Quorum Court also approved two other ordinances that helped clean up the 2023 budget.
