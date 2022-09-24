The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a $5,000 stipend for all eligible full-time law enforcement officers working for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office during its regular meeting Tuesday.

This stipend payment comes from Act 224 of 2022, which was passed during the 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas legislature, which gives $5,000 to all full-time law enforcement officers who were employed by the county as of July 1.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

