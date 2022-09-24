The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a $5,000 stipend for all eligible full-time law enforcement officers working for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office during its regular meeting Tuesday.
This stipend payment comes from Act 224 of 2022, which was passed during the 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas legislature, which gives $5,000 to all full-time law enforcement officers who were employed by the county as of July 1.
Currently, there are 45 deputies who will receive the $5,000 stipend, but there are some new hires that will receive it as well after they complete their academy training. They will have to come before the Quorum Court to receive the money.
The stipend was approved unanimously with multiple Quorum Court members saying that they are more than happy to support the local officers and even wish the amount of the stipend was higher.
The Quorum Court also unanimously approved of appropriating county funds to go toward continuing to fund Faulkner County’s spay and neuter program.
The court appropriated $30,000 from the animal welfare and control fund to go toward the program. Justices of the peace also appropriated $403.78 from the county general fund to go toward meals and lodging and $500 to go toward overtime pay for the program.
“I think this has been a very successful program,” Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick said. “It’s something that I hope that we continue to fund. We know that it’s cutting down on the number of strays in Faulkner County and hopefully reducing those numbers long term.”
Also, Quorum Court unanimously approved Conway Corp’s proposal to start construction on a new water source for Faulkner County.
This same proposal was previously unanimously approved by the Conway City Council.
The proposal is a joint partnership with Conway County Regional Water Distribution District – which provides water for all of Conway County – in an effort to build a new water source at East Fork of Point Remove Creek, which is located in Conway County, after projections show that the need for water will exceed the capacity of the current water source used by both organizations, Brewer Lake, by the year 2037.
Now that both the Faulkner County Quorum Court and the Conway City Council have approved this proposal, Conway Corp and the Conway County Regional Water Distribution District can begin working on the new water source which is expected to take “multiple years” to complete.
Quorum Court also unanimously approved the appointment of Keith Hillman for the Hilltop Fire Department Board.
