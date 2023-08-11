The Faulkner County Quorum Court Courts and Public Safety Committee met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting and voted against a private club permit for Hounds Hideaway’s new east Conway dog park.

Hounds Hideaway Pet Parents Association is in the process of opening a new east Conway location at 31 Drillers Drive and brought a private club permit application before the Quorum Court on Tuesday in order to add a new feature to the company’s day care – alcohol.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.