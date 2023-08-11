The Faulkner County Quorum Court Courts and Public Safety Committee met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting and voted against a private club permit for Hounds Hideaway’s new east Conway dog park.
Hounds Hideaway Pet Parents Association is in the process of opening a new east Conway location at 31 Drillers Drive and brought a private club permit application before the Quorum Court on Tuesday in order to add a new feature to the company’s day care – alcohol.
The local nonprofit wants to open a private park where members can bring their dogs and have a beer or glass of wine while watching their dogs play in the park.
Lacey Vance, the “head human” of the nonprofit, told the committee that the park would serve beer, wine, seltzer and one “drink of the month.” Vance said the park would have a low serving limit and close at sunset, stopping alcohol service an hour before closing.
Vance said that the building the nonprofit is purchasing for the new location is larger than they need it to be and wanted to use the extra space in a way that could benefit the Conway community.
“I am a dog person before I am a business person so ultimately what I want is for it to be easier for people here to own a pet,” Vance said on Tuesday. “If you give people ways and places where they can socialize safely with their animals, more people will adopt them.”
Some justices, however, took issue with the idea of a dog park serving alcohol. Justice John Allison voiced his concern over the idea of teenagers been allowed in the park and although Vance said that there would be wrist bands to designate who is over the legal drinking age, Allison said that 25 percent of all private clubs in Faulkner County have violated the rules and served teenagers alcohol.
Allison also brought up a personal story regarding teenagers drinking alcohol. His daughter was shot and killed at a party that had kids drinking years ago.
“From that day forward, for now and for the rest of my life, I have vowed to do everything I can to stop or lessen the number of underage kids and their access to alcohol,” he said.
There were also other concerns voiced on Tuesday from both justices and Faulkner County residents in attendance related to the proximity of the private club to churches in the area.
Ultimately, Justice Allison and Justice Eden Roberts voted against the private club permit. Justice Jake Moss voted in favor, but the ordinance did not pass on to the full court. Justice Andy Shock, who is also part of the committee, was not in attendance on Tuesday due to a family emergency.
The Budget and Finance Committee also met on Tuesday and discussed American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for the Faulkner County Museum.
The museum applied for $100,000 in ARP funding for restoration projects inside the library. These projects include doing repairs to parts of the building that were built with asbestos tile flooring and a portion of the electrical system that still uses glass fuses that aren’t up to date with current electrical codes.
Museum director Lynita Langley-Ware said on Tuesday that they approached the county judge about getting funding for these restoration projects and he suggested that the museum apply for ARP funding.
However, with the county only having a limited amount of ARP funding and having previously approved other projects with the funding, some justices felt they should wait until they get the final numbers on other projects before approving the museum’s request.
“I almost feel like we have bigger fish to fry,” Justice Maree Coats said. “The museum is important, don’t get me wrong. It’s an incredible part of our county that we need to maintain.”
Ultimately, the committee members voted to table the item and come back to it at a later date after the Quorum Court gets the final numbers for already approved ARP funding recipients.
The Budget and Finance Committee did approve two items that got sent to the full court, including:
An ordinance for funding for the Faulkner County Election Commissioners.
An ordinance appropriating funds to cover the cost of storm damage in different areas of the county.
