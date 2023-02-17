The Faulkner County Quorum Court Budget and Finance Committee discussed American Recuse Plan (ARP) funding for Lake Conway Community Wastewater Utility at its meeting Tuesday.
Faulkner County received $24,475,383 from the United States Federal Government from ARP funding and the Quorum Court has been using a portion of that money to assist in the completion of infrastructure projects throughout Faulkner County.
Lake Conway Wastewater Utility requested $800,000 from the court in order to fix the system to meet the quality standards that have gotten more restrictive.
A representative with the wastewater utility center said that the plant was never designed to meet these standards and in order to meet them, chemicals have to be added to the system to reduce the phosphorus levels. These chemicals cause harm to the system and would significantly reduce the lifespan of the system.
The plant was able to get approved for a grant with the state of Arkansas for the project in the amount of $800,000 and still need an additional $800,000. In order to receive this grant, the plant has to secure all of the funds by May 31 and have to have a contract secured by the end of the year.
Lake Conway Wastewater Utility’s request was approved by the committee to be moved to the full court by an unanimous vote.
The Budget and Finance Committee also discussed an appropriation to amend the budget in order to add stipend payments to three new full-time law enforcement officers.
The 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas Legislature appropriated funds for Law Enforcement Stipend Grants which gives a $5,000 stipend to all eligible full-time law enforcement officers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) had three new deputies graduated from the academy earlier this month, and this appropriation puts their stipends in the budget.
FCSO also said at the Tuesday meeting that it had another graduate recently as well and will need to make another appropriation at a later date.
This appropriation was approved to be moved to the full court.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
