The Courts & Public Safety Committee for the Faulkner County Quorum Court met Tuesday to discuss putting the levying of volunteer fire department dues for three different stations in the county on the ballot for the upcoming General Election.
The three stations discussed Tuesday were the Cato Volunteer Fire Department, the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department and the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.
The committee voted unanimously to send the ordinance to the full Quorum Court to be discussed at their regular meeting this upcoming Tuesday.
If the Quorum Court approves the ordinance, those who live within the geographical boundaries of each respective volunteer fire department will be able to vote on if they want to approve the levying of dues for their fire department at the next General Election in November.
For those that live within the geographical boundaries of the Cato Volunteer Fire Department, residents would have to pay $25 per unimproved property that does not exceed 40 acres with $5 per additional 40 acres, not exceeding $50 in total. Additionally, there will be a payment of $50 per improved noncommercial property, $50 per commercial property up to 5,000 square feet and $75.00 per commercial property that does not exceed 5,000 square feet. These payments would be made annually.
For those that live within the geographical boundaries of the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, there will be a payment of $100 per resident or $150 per unit in multiple residences and $20 to $50 for open lots and land. Additionally there will be a payment of $200 per “hazardous business,” which includes businesses such as gas station.
For those that live within the geographical boundaries of the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department, there will be a payment of $50 per resident and $100 per business a year.
The Personnel Committee also met Tuesday where they discussed an ordinance that would set the salaries for multiple elected officials of the county’s Executive Branch to 85 percent of the maximum amount set by Arkansas Code 14-14-1204.
These elected officials include the County Judge, the Sheriff, the Assessor, the Collector, the County Clerk, the Circuit Clerk, the Coroner and the Treasurer.
Currently, these positions are set to 67 to 69 percent of the maximum salary while similar positions in Saline and Sebastian counties are set to over 80 percent for a majority of the positions.
The ordinance was tabled to be discussed at the December Quorum Court meeting or a Quorum Court meeting in 2023 due to some elected officials asking for this issue to be discussed after the General Election in November due to honesty reasons.
Other items that the Quorum Court Committee discussed and approved to be moved to the full court included:
A Resolution to endorse the WestRock Coffee Company to participate in the Tax Back Program.
An Ordinance to authorize a $5,000 stipend from the Law Enforcement Stipend Grant to all eligible full-time law enforcement officers that was voted on by the 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas Legislature.
An Ordinance to create a full-time position in the Faulkner County Circuit Court, 1st Division with a salary of $42,900.
An Ordinance to create two new positions for “School Resource Officer” at Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.