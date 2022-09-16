The Courts and Public Safety Committee of the Faulkner County Quorum Court further discussed how to use the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding during a meeting Tuesday.
Two nonprofits, STOP DV and City of Hope Outreach (CoHO), spoke before the committee to request funding for their respective organizations using the ARP money.
STOP DV, a local nonprofit that started in October 2019 to help domestic violence victims navigate the court system, requested $120,000 from the ARP funds to assist in building out a foundation of funding to go toward the organization’s five-year plan.
Terri Baker, court liaison for STOP DV, told the committee that COVID put a strain on the nonprofit and it is currently taking in more clients than it can handle.
“We’re getting more and more clients all of the time, but we’re not funded to serve as many as what’s coming in,” she said.
Phil Fletcher, CoHO executive director, came before the committee Tuesday to request $105,898 for the nonprofit to help with providing housing and additional nutritional food items. CoHO is a local nonprofit that advocates for others by opening holistic centers in Central Arkansas’s under-resourced areas.
Both requests were approved to go in front of the Quorum Court Budget and Finance committee at its next regularly scheduled meeting in October.
The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office also requested funding from the ARP funds to assist in the purchasing of new radios for full-time employees.
Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Freeman requested $26,000 for three portable radios and two mobile radios for the Coroner’s Office. She said that radios are “antique” and that she is only requesting radios for the full-time employees, not the part-time ones.
The Coroner’s request was tabled until the committee is able to get some additional information.
