The Faulkner County Quorum Court committee met Tuesday during regularly scheduled meetings and the Courts and Public Safety committee discussed a noise ordinance for cryptocurrency data center mining sites in the county.
Cryptocurrency data centers are defined in the ordinance as “leased or owned boundaries of floor space in which the primary purpose is to operate data processing equipment for cryptocurrency mining.”
These mining sites have been a hot button issues throughout Faulkner County over the past few months due to the complaints over the noise levels from residents who live near these sites.
The ordinance discussed at the committee meeting on Tuesday would set the noise limit these sites can create at no more than 60 decibels during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and no more than 55 decibels during the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., measured at the property line of the receiving property.
Newly constructed crypto mining centers would also have to notify all residents within a half mile of the center.
If a site is found guilty of breaking these noise levels, the offending party would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and would be fined up to $1,000.
This ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of Faulkner County.
Committee Chair Maree Coats shared a video of a Faulkner County resident who lives near a crypto site during the Tuesday meeting. The video showed the resident’s kids jumping in a pool during the Fourth of July holiday and a loud humming sound can be heard in the background.
“When I watch that video and I see the joy of those children playing, it made me angry to hear noise in the background and what she has to listen to 24/7,” Coats said on Tuesday.
The ordinance was approved by the committee members by a unanimous vote and has now been sent to the full court to be discussed at the next regularly scheduled meeting next week.
Other ordinances approved by other committees include:
An ordinance for ARP funding for county Fire Departments.
An ordinance for ARP funding for counseling for first responders.
An Ordinance to create a full-time veterans service officer position in the Faulkner County Veterans’ Service Office.
An appropriations ordinance to appropriate funds in multiple county accounts.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
