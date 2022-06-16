Quorum Court committee members met Tuesday evening to approve what ordinance and agenda items should be moved to the regularly scheduled full court meeting on June 21.
One item up for discussion was proposed ordinance 22-29 which would use some of the $24,475,383 American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds given to Faulkner County from the U.S. government toward completion of different infrastructure projects throughout the county.
The initial proposed ordinance gave $1.57 million to Conway Corporation, Vilonia Waterworks, and the cities of Wooster, Greenbrier and Mayflower to help with their in progress construction projects.
Amendments were proposed to add money to the amount given to the cities of Wooster and Greenbrier to further assist with their projects. It was proposed to increase the amount given to Wooster to $2.9 million and the amount given to Greenbrier to $3.95 million.
There was a man in the attendance who spoke out against these amendments due to the amount of extra money being spent.
“This committee has always done an excellent job in watching for the people’s money,” he said. “Are we going to spend this money and find out that there’s nothing left for any of the other projects out there?”
The amended proposed ordinance was approved for the full court meeting with just one vote against from Tyler Pearson who voted against the amended ordinance due to preferring the amount listed in the original ordinance, citing that there was plenty of notice in advance.
The Quorum Court committees also approved of the follow projects to be moved to the full court meeting on June 21 in a unanimous vote:
Proposed Ordinance 22-14, which increases the salaries of the positions of the Probation Officer and the Probation Supervisor.
Proposed Ordinance 22-21, which increases the salaries of multiple employees of the Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Proposed Ordinance 22-22, which increases the pay of multiple employees of the Faulkner County Circuit Court 2nd Divisions Office.
Proposed Ordinance 22-23, which increases the pay of multiple employees of the the Faulkner County County Clerk’s Office.
Proposed Ordinance 22-24, which increases the pay of multiple employees of the the Assessor’s Office.
Proposed Ordinance 22-25, which increases the pay of multiple employees of the the County Library.
Proposed Ordinance 22-28, which appropriates $250,000 from the County Roads Fund into different projects.
