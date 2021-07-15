Faulkner County Quorum Court committees met Tuesday night in advance of the full court’s July 20 meeting. The proposed addition of a maternity leave policy to the county employee’s catastrophic leave policy generated the most conversation of the evening.
Proposed pay raises for county employees, which was extensively debated when first presented in May, received its subsequent committee assignment without much discussion. A policy on formalizing the yearly pay raise application for employees was also undertaken.
An ordinance to provide funding for the proposed animal shelter was passed to the Quorum Court for final vote without discussion.
Maternity leave
The maternity leave policy had been presented to the Personnel Committee several times this year, with it being tabled pending revision each time. This same process was repeated Tuesday as the ordinance, sponsored by committee head Justice Tyler Pearson, was again tabled.
While the revision presented Tuesday included a provision for fathers, when the family is adopting, to be allowed to apply for catastrophic leave, justices, including non-committee members, had issue with the matter of maternity leave being allowed catastrophic leave before any accrued leave and vacation time is used.
Justice Rose Roland, speaking from the gallery, said she was concerned the policy as outlined created “a special class” by maternity leave being allowed under the catastrophic policy prior to accrued or vacation leave. When an employee applies for catastrophic leave for illness, such as cancer, they are required to have used all vacation and accrued prior to being allowed paid time off from the catastrophic leave bank. Justice John Allison III, also speaking from the floor, supported Roland’s position.
The leave bank is a sum of paid time off where employees donate up to eight hours of their time per year. In emergency, such as illness, the employee may submit a request to the catastrophic leave bank committee for approval of making a withdrawal from the bank for paid time off. They are required to have used up their personal paid leave prior to withdraw from the leave bank – which currently has about 24,000 hours on file, the justices heard.
Pearson told the committee he had drawn up the maternity addition to the catastrophic leave policy to be identical to the state policy – a policy his family had used during the birth of his three children. Such a policy would help attract employees as a benefit, Pearson said.
Justice Justin Knight asked that the committee consider, instead, drawing up a stand-alone maternity policy outside the catastrophic leave policy. This was also supported by Justice Kris Kendrick.
The ordinance was again tabled, with Pearson indicating, in agreement with the committee, it would be ultimately replaced by a stand-alone maternity leave policy for county employees.
Pay raises
The Personnel Committee approved moving the ordinance of pay raises for county employees to the Budget Committee for review, presumably its last stop prior to approval by the Quorum Court. As a reflection of this, the Personnel Committee also reviewed a proposed ordinance as to how raises were justified against data, namely that provided by the Arkansas Association of Counties, showing how other employees with similar job duties in similar sized counties were paid.
This was tabled for further revision, after Roland, supported by ordinance sponsor Kendrick, asked that pay raise requests be presented to the court in the future by department, and not by a single ordinance for all raises for all departments.
Animal shelter
The Finance Committee, with no discussion, approved moving an ordinance providing $405,811 for the purchase of property, including a building, for a county animal shelter to the court for vote at its meeting. When first proposed to the court, County Judge Jim Baker said the offer the county received for the property would expire Aug. 1.
In other committee matters:
The Finance Committee heard from Faulkner County Treasurer Scott Sanson that revenues for the county remain unexpectedly high, with a 29 percent increase in June tax revenues compared to a year ago, this after a 27 percent increase in May revenues. Sanson said he does not expect this level of revenue to continue, although the county could expect an overall increase in revenue in the eight-to-nine percent range for the year, compared to 2020.
Justice Randy Higgins asked the Finance Committee to consider review of incentive payment to county employees for their work during the pandemic. The county will receive approximately $24 million from the American Rescue Plan, with incentive bonuses included in its funding intent.
Courts & Public Safety approved an ordinance to move to the court which places the entire of county ordinances in searchable format.
An ordinance where county job openings would be posted to the county website, and not just the Arkansas Workforce website, was approved to move to the court for vote.
