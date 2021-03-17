The Faulkner County Quorum Court reviewed ordinances previously passed down from committees for vote during its regular meeting Tuesday. These included several maintenance items regarding the county budget, and an additional ordinance previously heard in committee to declare Faulkner County as upholding the Bill of Rights.
Before ordinances were discussed, Judge Baker read a proclamation honoring county coroner Jessica Freeman and her deputies Mark Mahan and Robert Edwards for their work in handling a recent spike of 1,200 calls.
“It’s unreal the challenges they’ve had,” Baker said.
Ordinances were anticipated, based upon last week’s meetings of the Budget and Finance, and Courts and Public Safety committees.
Four ordinances, all of which passed without dissent, applied to the county budget. Included was readjusting outlay for 2020 expenses billed in 2021 so as not to impact the 2021 budget. Additionally was an ordinance reflecting carryover revenue being below from what was projected last year.
Arkansas law requires counties to budget at 90 percent revenue. When revenue was projected lower, a single line-time, the sheriff’s department automation fund, was forced to make a correction from $6,500 to $6,300 in order to stay inside the 90 percent limit.
There was a lengthy, spirited discussion regarding the first reading of the final ordinance, regarding the Bill of Rights. The second reading will be at the quorum court's April meeting and the final reading and subsequent vote will be at its May meeting.
The ordinance, titled “A Bill of Rights County Ordinance” was sponsored by Justice John Allison III and moved to the court by the Courts and Public Safety Committee last week.
Roughly 25 spectators were in the gallery and the next-door courtroom watching the proceedings, spread out due to social distancing requirements.
Once the ordinance was read, its sponsor, Allison, was invited to speak.
Allison said that the ordinance had come about after several counties in the state passed a Second Amendment ordinance last year in quorum courts, attesting that the county supported the Second Amendment.
A bill like this had been presented in Faulkner County at that time, Allison said, but had been withdrawn when Arkansas Association of Counties attorney Mike Rainwater said that ordinance, as it was written, would may not pass legal review if it was presented in court.
The ordinance he was presenting had been initially written by Rainwater, Allison said. After receiving Allison’s ordinance he made some changes to it and returned it to Rainwater for review, who told him “Looks good to me,” Allison said.
Allison said his changes to Rainwater’s original work were to move the ordinance from Second Amendment-only to an ordinance which supported the entire Bill of Rights.
Allison said the ordinance was needed because “Our rights are under attack.”
He cited a recent Presidential Executive Order addressing discrimination of transgender youth which would, Allison said, no longer allow a religious exemption. Allison said he felt this was a violation of the First Amendment.
The order — which President Biden signed on his first day in office and can be read in full at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-preventing-and-combating-discrimination-on-basis-of-gender-identity-or-sexual-orientation — does not mention religious exemption.
In a statement to the media on Feb. 2, the White House said: "The executive order does not tie an education institution's federal funding to allowing biological male athletes access to women's sports teams and scholarships."
The order mandates that all students, including transgender students, be able to learn without facing sex discrimination, and as part of that, transgender women should compete on female teams, according to the statement.
Allison said additionally there was a gun control bill moving through the US House of Representatives which would require a federal license to transfer a gun between owners, and move the waiting period from three to 12 days.
Allison pointed at Justice Tyler Lachowsky, seated nearby and said: “That means I couldn’t sell a gun to Tyler without going through a Federal Firearms Dealer. If I had a hunting trip and wanted to buy a new rifle, I might have to cancel the trip [due to the extended waiting period].”
Allison also noted proposed requirements for gun confiscation for improper storage. Allison said as written, if he had a gun lying on a table and someone came to his house, his gun could be confiscated. This was coupled with concern about a proposed requirement for gun owners to carry liability insurance “with the federal government” to cover accidental discharge.
The U.S. House on March 11 passed two bills related to gun purchases.
The first bill, which passed 227-203, is designed to close loopholes to ensure background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows. The second bill, which passed 219-210, would extend the review period for background checks from three to 10 days. Both House bills have Republican cosponsors and received a handful of GOP votes, but most Republicans voted against them.
It is unclear whether Senate Democrats could find deep enough support among Republicans to pass new gun control legislation in a 50-50 Senate, as they would need 60 votes to do so. Neither bill discusses gun confiscation or liability insurance.
The proposed county ordinance was in line with proposed Arkansas legislation proposed by Arkansas Senator Jason Rapert which would “… protect our Second Amendment rights,” Allison said.
He then added that President Biden was proposing changing congressional districts by an independent commission which implies a violation of the Bill of Rights, mocking that a commission could be independent.
A further intent of the ordinance was to protect law enforcement, Allison said.
“[There is] a war against law enforcement,” Allison said. Justice Rose Roland, seated nearby, nodded emphatically. Without this proposed ordinance in place “Every single arrest would turn into a lawsuit,” Allison said, but offered no data to support those statements.
Instead the ordinance provided “qualified immunity” for law enforcement, he said.
He concluded the proposal needed to be an ordinance and not a resolution because an ordinance is “an act of compulsory law,” while a resolution was a “formal statement of policy,” Allison said, citing a handbook issued to Quorum Court members.
In the ensuing discussion, Justice Samuel Strain commended Allison on the proposal.
“Justice John Allison has done a tremendous service for our city,” Stain said.
Strain said that before the Bill of Rights, society was ruled by despots and evil men.
“The history of the world is pretty dark,” and “People want to go back to the barbarians [before 1776],” he said.
Strain, speaking to the audience, added: “Pay attention to how your representative votes on this ordinance.”
Other justices had questions about the scope of the ordinance, including Boyer who asked if the language, requiring city officials and employees to uphold the Bill of Rights, would require employees to take a loyalty oath.
It would not, Allison said, since employees are already expected to uphold the law.
The first public speaker voiced her support for the ordinance.
“We are under attack,” Sky Keller said. “We’re standing alone [in the world].”
Dee Sanders spoke against the ordinance, in light of the county not being able to legally deny state law, such as a Red Flag gun confiscation law. The original Second Amendment ordinances came about shortly after Red Flag laws, which would temporarily confiscate firearms from people deemed dangerous, were passed in various states. Arkansas was not one of those states.
In light of the inability to override state or federal law “Discussion [of the ordinance] is a waste of time,” Sanders said.
Her view was shared by Caleb Bryan. “This ordinance doesn’t do anything new,” he said.
Justice Roland, speaking to these points, cited that it was "important for the county to affirm the Bill of Rights.”
The ordinance will have its second reading at the April Quorum Court meeting.
After the meeting adjourned, justices and about about 15 spectators were seen in the parking lot, discussing the ordinance.
