The Faulkner County Quorum Court reviewed and discussed two ordinances on Tuesday. A discussion also took place as tax revenues were an unexpected bright spot in department reports.
The meeting was originally scheduled for the previous week but was delayed due to inclement weather.
The two ordinances were both introduced as “house cleaning” ordinances to the court, typical as county government works through accounting issues.
The first was moving funds to different lines inside county general to specific departments. The 14 allocations ran as low as 8 cents, moving money from general to overtime expenses, up to $35,366.23 as Coronavirus Relief Fund money was moved to the Criminal Justice Sales tax fund. The latter had been discussed when it was first submitted to the court’s budget committee as the money received from the relief fund had to be shown as first being received as relief fund money before being transferred to its intended purpose of covering pandemic-related expenses in the sheriff’s department.
Justice Kris Kendrick asked about a transfer of $2,395 from Circuit Court 2nd Division workman’s compensation to utilities. County Clerk Margaret Darter explained the transfer was due to unexpected expense in that department, and its workman’s compensation fund was the best choice for reallocation.
The ordinance passed without opposition.
The second was the transfer of funds to specific departments. This included $10,000 to the Assessor’s Office for an updated phone line.
Justice Tyler Lachowsky spoke in favor of this expense as Faulkner County Assessor Krissy Lewis and staff had been working hard responding to public requests and the office was in need of an updated phone system.
This ordinance also included funds transfer to the Soil Conservation Fund and Extension Office Fund, $52,572 and $56,138,34, respectively. This was money realized through the voluntary tax to help support both those departments. This was the first payment from this tax, which had been passed by the court last year and reflected the 2020 revenue as a result of the voluntary tax.
This ordinance also passed without objection.
Faulkner County Treasurer Scott Sanson, in his department report showed that county tax revenues for 2020 exceeded 2021 revenue, with 2021 revenue for January having exceeded 2020 by 9.46 percent, from $786,437 to $860,830.
In discussion with the court, Sanson suggested that the legislation passed in 2016 allowed county tax revenues to continue, despite pandemic lockdowns, as shoppers moved to online purchases.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals reported jail’s Unit 1, the higher security unit, holding 141 inmates against its 118 capacity; Unit 2, medium security, had 117 against 218 capacity, Female Unit was holding 66 inmates against its 88 capacity, with the Juvenile Unit holding 6 inmates against its 16 capacity.
The department had opened 76 cases and closed 16 in January, Ryals said.
In announcements, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said the county had been declared a disaster area by the state, due to the impact of last week’s storms. He thanked the sheriff’s department for its constant presence on the highways during the weather emergency, and the county’s road crews, whose work generated compliments, including from state highway personnel.
