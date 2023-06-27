The Faulkner County Quorum Court declared a vacancy of the Justice of the Peace District No. 12 position at the court’s June meeting.
The position was formerly held by Gerald “Jerry” Boyer who died on May 31.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 3:40 am
“For those of us who were close to him, it’s not easy,” County Judge Allen Dodson said at the meeting. “We were close friends of Justice Boyer and considered him to be a mentor. We just appreciate all that he stood for. I hope that I am a better person for having spent time with Justice Boyer.”
The vacancy declaration is required by law to be filed with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. From there, Sanders will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Boyer’s term.
“Jerry would insist to press on,” Dodson said. “We’re going to do that.”
The vacancy declaration was approved by an unanimous vote.
The Quorum Court also approved an ordinance giving American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to Deliver Hope, a nonprofit based in Conway that aims to help at-risk and under-served youth in central Arkansas and beyond.
The ordinance appropriates $100,000 of the ARP county funds to go to the Deliver Hope so that the nonprofit organization can hire more people in order to connect with more at-risk youth throughout central Arkansas and to help fund other programs for the organization.
Micah Ribbing, the executive director of Deliver Hope, said that the funding will be able to help Deliver Hope for two years, and that she is confident that the organization will be able to get matching funds that will allow the funding to go on for even longer.
Before his passing, Justice Boyer was a huge supporter of Deliver Hope and its request for ARP funding.
“I am in full support of this,” Justice Boyer said at the March Quorum Court meeting.
The ordinance was approved by an unanimous vote from the Quorum Court.
The Quorum Court also approved:
An appropriation ordinance for for law enforcement officer salary stipends for full-time law enforcement officers in accordance with Act 224 of the 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas legislature.
An appropriation for full-time county officials and employees of the Assessor’s office in accordance with Act 357 of the 2023 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas legislature.
An appropriation ordinance for different accounts in the county.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
