The Faulkner County Quorum Court discussed where to distribute the funding for the American Recuse Plan Funds (ARP) for different county and local organizations during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Faulkner County received $24,475,383 from the U.S. federal government in ARP funding. The Quorum Court is using those funds to go assist with multiple needs throughout the county, including in government offices, infrastructure projects and local nonprofit organizations.
One of the areas of funding up for discussion on Tuesday evening was $54,640.96 for the Coroner’s Office to replace its old, obsolete and nonfunctional radios.
This funding was approved by the Quorum Court by an unanimous vote.
The other aspiring ARP fund applicants generated much more debate and discussion by the Quorum Court with some justices feeling they needed to spend more time discussing these issues and be smarter about what issues they’re spending the limited money on.
One of these applicants was Vilonia Waterworks who requested $1,050,350 in ARP funding to repair a water pump station in Mt. Vernon that blew out a few months ago.
Vilonia Waterworks acquired this pump station in 2005, but it was originally constructed in the 1970s. When it blew out recently, 150 houses in Mt. Vernon were without water for three to four days.
Vilonia Waterworks was able to make some repairs on this pump station, but crew members said that it will just be a matter of time before it fails again. They said they need the money to make full repairs on it.
While this issue did end up being approved by the Quorum Court, Justices Matt Brown, Kris Kendrick, Rose Rolland and Samuel Strain voted “present” on it.
One applicant that was not as lucky was the city of Guy, which faced similar criticism from some justices about if they need to use the ARP funding on this now.
The city of Guy applied for $190,000 worth of ARP funding in order to provide five houses with clean water. Guy officials said that these five houses are currently without city water and use a well that they expect to be unusable soon.
This money would created roughly 1.3 miles of pipeline to give those five houses water from the city.
Justices Kris Kendrick, Rose Rolland and Samuel Strain also voted “present” on this issue while Justices Tyler Lachowsky and Andy Shock voted against it, which caused the issue to fail.
The other two applicants up for discussion were local nonprofits, City of Hope Outreach and STOP DV who requested $105,895 and $120,000, respectively, in ARP funding from the county.
Initially, the ordinance for STOP DV’s application was amended to remove the emergency clause which will make the ordinance have to undergo three readings with the next reading being at the November meeting.
“I completely support this ordinance, but at a later date,” Justice Roland said. “I just feel like we need a master plan.”
The City of Hope Outreach was looking to be in the same situation, but after the nonprofit’s Executive Director Phillip Fletcher gave a passionate speech about how the organization was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how urgently they needed the funding for housing the homeless, rental assistance and food, the Quorum Court voted unanimously to approve the nonprofit’s application.
This speech then caused the Quorum Court to reconsider its previous decision with STOP DV’s application. Justices ended up approving the application as well with Justices Lachowsky and Strain voting “present” and Justice Randy Higgins abstaining from the vote.
The Quorum Court also voted to move its next Quorum Court Committee meeting to Monday, Nov. 7 instead of Tuesday, Nov. 8 in order to keep the courthouse open for the upcoming election.
