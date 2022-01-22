Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday night. Justices spent some time setting the groundwork for increased detention center capacity, which included a discussion of American Rescue Plan funds.
Detention center plans were brought up during department reports, in the course of Sheriff Tim Ryals’ county officer’s report.
Ryals began by thanking the court for its approval of pay raises for his department in the 2022 budget, passed in December. The raises are having a positive impact on staffing, Ryals told the court.
“Since this court has approved raises, that has been a game changer,” Ryals said.
In his report, the number of vacant positions for detention officers was down to five, from its 18 number in November, then reported as 20 officers down in the 2022 budget debate in the court in December. Detention officer pay, in the $13 range in 2021, was specifically targeted by justices in the 2022 budget.
Justice John Allison, at the conclusion of Ryals report, asked about COVID-19 impact in the jail. Ryals replied that the detention center had seven officers and eight inmates currently afflicted with the virus which led to Allison asking about jail capacity and possible overcrowding.
In Ryals’ report the Detention Center’s Unit 1, for high-risk inmates and the jail above the sheriff’s administration officers, had 150 inmates against its 118 capacity.
Ryals, in responding to Allison’s question, reminded the court that the state jail standards had asked Faulkner county to address jail overcrowding.
“[The department] had to let inmates go who didn’t need to be let go,” Ryals said, quickly adding that in no cases were these violent offense inmates.
An earlier plan had been submitted to the court for adding 64 beds to the detention center at a cost of roughly $3.5 million, Ryals told the court.
Allison, addressing justices and repeating his assertion during committee hearings the previous week, said he thought American Rescue Plan funds could be used for upgrading the detention center. He added that he expected that $10 million of the funds would be “unencumbered” by spending restrictions otherwise present in the fund.
Allison added that the court should plan earlier for detention center upgrades in order to “get in front of” cost impacts due to inflation or supply chain issues.
Justice Kris Kendrick suggested the earlier plans for upgrades to the detention center be re-presented to the court, since a number of the current justices were not on the court when the original plan was presented. He also added that the rollover funds going into 2022, which were above projected levels, be targeted to apply to the project.
The court otherwise reviewed and passed ordinances which had been passed by committee the previous week. These were:
2021 Budget clean-up, an accounting exercise to align accounts with expenses from the previous year.
The purchase of 82 iPad tablets for the clerk’s office to support voter registration. The $123,010.89 for the tablets will come from American Rescue Plan funds, a permissible expenses by the standards of the fund since they will allow hands-off handling of voter registration, in turn preventing virus mitigation.
Approved a $2,200,000 pass-through to the FEMA Flood Buyout Fund. The amount and process had been approved in 2021, but had to be presented to the court again in 2022 since FEMA, due to backlog, had not been able to process the fund last year.
Approved moving a currently part-time employee in the collector’s office to full time. The ordinance included an emergency clause in order to go into effect right away. Collector Sherry Koonce explained this was due to the candidate not being willing to wait the three-readings period to move to full time without taking an alternate position outside the office. She had been doing an excellent job, Koonce said. The expense, from the Collector’s office automation fund, is reserved for that office, meaning the expense has zero impact on the county’s general fund.
The court approved resolutions renewing the ambulance service contract for MEMS Ambulance.
It also approved two resolutions, one for Westrock Converting and one for Westrock Beverage, approving those companies participation in the state tax-back program. Executive Vice President for Conway Development Corporation Jamie Gates explained that the program, other than having strict limits, is administered by the state Department of Finance and Administration and is used to capital expenditures. Because of the restrictions Gates was not able to put a dollar figure on the amount of money involved in the program for the two companies.
Westrock Beverage, at $160 million, was the largest private capital investment in Conway’s history, Gates reminded the court.
Several announcement were made at the meeting close
Justice Randy Higgins told the court the current tenants of the forthcoming animal shelter building have begun the process of moving out.
County Clerk Margaret Darter advised justices that redistricting had been completed.
Judge Jim Baker, after noting the passing of WWII vet Taylor Nolan recently at 103, had been tending to his cattle as recently as Thanksgiving. Baker also said that a stop light for the intersection of Skunk Hollow Road and Highway 286, after multiple applications, had been approved for 2022 by the state highway department. Widening of the road in front of the school at Wooster had also been approved, he said, as was improvements to Clinton Road near 8-Mile Store.
The Vilonia Veterans Museum was accepting nominations for Veteran of the Year through March 15, Justice Allison told the group.
The county will begin a process of accepting proposal requests (RFP) for American Rescue Plan funds through March 15, the court was told. Any group which had previously applied needed to re-apply in the RFP format.
