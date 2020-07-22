The Faulkner County Quorum Court gave the sheriff’s office the OK to move forward in hiring six new deputies through a 75/25 grant and also allocated funding to begin the preliminary phase of the new jail project.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was approved by the U.S. Department of Justice for a grant through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, which would allow the department to hire on six deputies.
The U.S. Department of Justice would provide $741,267 (75 percent) of the funds needed to hire on six deputies for a three-year period. The county must cover the remaining $247,089 (25 percent) of funds required to pay the deputies and cover other expenses related to the hires.
Following the three-year period, the county is required to retain all the deputies sworn in under the COPS Hiring Program for at least one year. It would cost the county about $349,452 to keep these deputies for the fourth year, FCSO Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley said.
After discussing the funding request for more about an hour and a half Tuesday night, Justice of the Peace Steve Goode he felt the quorum should allocate the funding for more deputies.
“I’m tired of this court not supporting our sheriff’s department,” he said, adding that he supported providing funding to bring in more deputies to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Tim Ryals said the move would help keep the county safer while also relieving overworked deputies who are currently unable to take time off for holidays or vacation.
The sheriff’s office is understaffed and typically has about four deputies patrolling the streets at a given time, instead of eight as it should, the sheriff said.
Adding six deputies would allow deputies to respond to calls for service faster than they have while also allowing the sheriff’s office to patrol more areas at a given time, Ryals said.
Justice of the Peace Andy Shock agreed this grant acts as “a great opportunity to show we support our law enforcement officers.”
The quorum court ultimately approved matching the grant 12-1, with Justice of the Peace John C. Pickett voting against the request.
The Faulkner County Quorum Court also approved 11-1 in appropriating $90,000 to allow the sheriff’s office to move forward with he preliminary steps of designing a new maximum security detention center. Justice of the Peace Tyler Pearson voted against the request and Pickett did not vote.
Faulkner County currently has two detention centers – Unit I and Unit II. Unit I is a more-than-30-year-old building and is used as the county’s maximum security unit. Sheriff’s officials have warned the quorum court through the years of the facility’s deteriorating state and pleaded the need for a new jail.
The $90,000 appropriation will cover engineering and architectural costs for a conceptual design for the new maximum security facility.
FCSO spokesman Erinn stone said the new facility will be located adjacent to Unit II on South German Lane in Conway.
The sheriff’s office is looking to create a facility that can hold 256 inmates, which is 138 more beds than the current maximum current facility has.
“The primary focus is on more maximum security bed space, but the county should benefit from lower utility costs due to newer and more efficient climate controls and lighting,” Stone said.
