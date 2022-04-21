There was significant debate at the Quorum Court meeting Tuesday as justices reviewed an ordinance, which if passed would fund $10.48 million in infrastructure improvements to water and sewer systems for cities in the county, funded by a one-time government program.
The court ultimately passed a significantly scaled-down revision of the ordinance, funding $218,560 for two cities with an indication that further committee review would take place prior to further funding.
Money for the project is from the American Recovery Plan, a one-time federal program. The county is expected to receive nearly $24.5 million dollars from the American Recovery Plan in two payments — the first was received last year, and the second is anticipated for May or June of this year. The ARP money has relatively tight restrictions on use, although infrastructure spending is permitted.
The infrastructure ordinance had been sent to the full court from the Budget and Finance Committee a week earlier. Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said at that time the funding requests had been divided into three categories, with infrastructure, government and not-for-profit being the request groups. At that hearing representatives of the cities which had requested county ARP funds presented the specific infrastructure needs in the requests.
Prior to justice’s debate, public comments including short statements from those same representatives as a week earlier, as well as comments from the public. This included statements from the mayors of Guy, Greenbrier and Wooster regarding the need for the requested projects in their communities, typified by Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Hartwick who told the court “You have an opportunity to advance Faulkner County” by its approving the funding request.
Conway Corporation Water Systems Senior Engineer Mark Ferguson told the court that well testing on Lower Ridge Road, where funding for the county-side water line was requested, indicated 57 homes with unsafe wells due to coliform bacteria. The area had the potential for 7,000 homes, he said.
Payton Jolley, representing the Faulkner County fire chiefs, spoke of his disappointment at the volunteer fire department applications for American Recovery Plan funding being “blown off” based upon a “post” he read regarding the funding decisions and scheduling. Judge Baker clarified, as he did at the April 12 meeting, that other, non-infrastructure, requests would be heard at a later time, fire departments being part of the “government” request group.
A comment was also made by a Damascus resident regarding water supply at her home. As the committee heard the previous week from Damascus Water Service Manager Randy Nicholson, her home — one of those north of Cadron Creek — has lost water service due to the well collapsing during the Fayetteville Shale fracking activity five years ago. Since then, she told the court, her husband has to haul water to the house as much as three times a week. Neighbors, who included her relatives, who still had functioning wells were forced to filter due to well contamination, with filter changes being required as much as two times per week. She became emotional while speaking to the court, recounting how her family often had to debate using water for such things as bathing, cleaning or washing clothes.
Baker explained that the logic was that the various water projects would absorb the majority of the ARP funds on hand, just over $11 million according to Treasurer Scott Sanson’s report to the court that evening, with the second payment due as early as next month for the other requests. This position was debated by the justices as the hearing unfolded.
The ordinance proposed, after creating accounting process for the proposed cities scheduled to benefit:
- Conway Corporation, with $1.57 million for the county share of the Lower Ridge Road water line.
- Wooster, with $2.5 million for its sewer line project. Mayor Terry Robinson said at the committee meeting, and again in court, that the city had exhausted other means to fund the project. This was the only wastewater for consideration.
- Greenbrier, with $5 million for a water line project.
- Vilonia, with $1.2 million for a water line project.
- Damascus, with $138,560 for its water line project.
- Guy, with $80,000 for a water line project.
The ordinance also included an emergency clause which, if passed, would allow it to go into effect, hence providing funding, immediately after its passage.
Justices were concerned, not just with the expense versus the other not-yet-reviewed requests, but several conservative-leaning justices registered concern that the request had not been reviewed by the court’s Infrastructure and Roads Committee. (Members of Infrastructure who attended the Budget Committee meeting did not protest during that hearing. The ordinance had been published in advance of the hearing.)
Other concerns were the cities not listed in the ordinance and how cities were informed. Justice Samuel Strain said some confusion had led to Mayflower not applying, and it needed support for its wastewater processing.
Baker told the group the mayors were told of the request process at the last county government meeting, where copies of the request forms were made available. After the meeting, Baker confirmed ARP funding requests had not been made by five cities: Twin Groves, Mayflower, Conway, Enola and Mount Vernon.
Initially a motion was made to table the ordinance in total, which was then changed to a motion by Justice Tyler Lachowsky to remove all but the Damascus and Guy request from that evening’s consideration.
This led to further debate as Justice John Pickett, who chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, asked Lachowsky what public interest was being served by delaying the ordinance, since potable water was at stake.
It was in the public interest for the court to make “the best informed decision,” Lachowsky replied.
Pickett countered that the interest was potable water. Lachowsky responded that others, such as the Conway Corporation request homes, are able to use filtration to provide potable water from existing and operating wells.
This led to back-and-forth between Justice Tyler Pearson, a Budget Committee member, and Justice Kris Kendrick, when the latter asked about funding for other items submitted but have not yet been heard from government and not-for-profit, recalling that an earlier statement had $44 million submitted against a $24 million fund, adding that other groups had not been heard from, such as the cities which had not submitted.
Kendrick ultimately mocked that $44 million was going to be covered by $24 million by Pearson’s calculation, as Pearson began to reply, citing Kendrick’s sarcasm, Baker reminded the two to maintain the debate on the ordinance at hand.
Pearson and Pickett, joined by Baker, pointed out what had been trimmed to date from the infrastructure submissions, such as broadband, and a request from Wooster for a water tower. Kendrick again questioned the math.
Justice Jerry Boyer, whose Wooster district was affected by the water-tower carve-out for that city, pointed out that there were people in the county with potable water needs who had not yet submitted to the court, leading Justice John Allison to suggest the need for a master plan for ARP funding.
Lachowsky’s amendment bringing ordinance funding to only Damascus and Guy passed narrowly, with Boyer, Kendrick, Pearson and Pickett voting against it. A member of the gallery responded with applause, the only person to do so. Above-conversation-level comments about “taxpayers” were also heard.
What followed was Justice Randy Higgins speaking to the gallery, as Pearson had done earlier during debate on a previous ordinance, regarding the generally single-person but loud cheering section which would applaud or disdain justice statements and actions. After stating that debate was the reason the Quorum Court met, Higgins asked, without naming names or pointing anyone out, that the person making the remarks “keep it to themselves.”
This was met with light applause from others in the gallery, which was unusually well-attended that evening — perhaps reflecting the ARP funding concerns.
After Justice and Infrastructure Committee Chair Matt Brown stated his committee would meet May 10, justices voted on the amendment, which passed, with Kendrick voting “present” and Boyer voting “no.”
“We kicked the ball down the road,” Baker said after the hearing adjourned.
