Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday night. It was a relatively low-key meeting, running just over 30 minutes as justices heard reports from county officers and approved – with one change – ordinances reviewed by the Budget and Finance Committee the previous week.
Committee reports included Justice Randy Higgins, chair of the committee preparing for the animal shelter, updated the court on its progress.
The committee is currently working with architects in developing a plan for the shelter – to be built around a former flea-market building in Greenbrier – to meet operational requirements. In keeping with that, a needs assessment study is currently underway as work continues toward a final design.
The committee had toured the Stone County animal shelter for insight.
Judge Jim Baker, in announcements at meetings end, told the court he had “the keys in my pocket” for the shelter building, the former tenants having moved out.
Baker also, at a meeting with county mayors the next morning, said that while there is money in the volunteer animal shelter tax fund of roughly $1.4 million for the construction of the roughly estimated $750,000 shelter, concern remains for funding shelter operations, which Baker said would cost “at least” $400,000 per year.
Sheriff Tim Ryals, in his report, thanked the court for the increase in pay for department officers, as it has allowed him to fill vacant positions in the department. The department is now “on track” to fill all positions, both for deputies and detention center officers, Ryals said.
The sheriff’s report showed 73 detention center officers with three vacancies. At the end of 2021 as the 2022 budget was being prepared, justices heard that the department had 13 detention officer vacancies.
Justice Andy Shock, former sheriff, commented that the positions being filled was good news, and something which had not taken place while he was sheriff.
Treasurer Scott Sanson presented the county finances for the month, as had been reported the previous week at the Budget and Finance meeting. County revenues continue above previous years, with a 24.2 percent jump in January revenues compared to January 2021.
Sanson had earlier told the finance committee that the increased revenues, a trend which began last year, was good news, but he did not expect the increases in the 20 percent range to be sustainable throughout the year.
Three ordinances were passed with relatively little fanfare. These included, as were passed by the Budget and Finance Committee the previous week:
An ordinance providing internet service for the assessor’s office. The $2,000 line-item for a year of internet service had been accidentally missed during the 2022 budget preparations.
An ordinance moving $110 from one line item to another in the sheriff’s office accounting, reflecting inmate commissary and phone use.
An ordinance approving $132,004 for radios for the Reserve Deputies. The expense had been approved in 2021, but the invoice date had moved to 2022 requiring a second appropriation ordinance.
The latter ordinance underwent the only change of the three, as Justice John Allison proposed the funding, originally slated from CARES Act funding, be moved to be taken from American Rescue Plan funds.
Allison explained to the court that a recent change in ARP funds allowed $10 million of it to be unencumbered, that is outside the tight restrictions on ARP as initially passed.
This led to Justice Tyler Lachowsky asking County Attorney Phil Murphy about changes to ARP.
Murphy explained to the court that the move to unencumbered is an “executive decision” by the county for its funds, and can be for any amount up to $10 million, including zero.
As discussion continued, Allison said his intent for moving the money to the second fund was to create “as big an unencumbered pot as possible.”
Allison had spoken at the January Quorum Court about the need to upgrade the county detention center.
During announcements, Baker told the court that the county burn ban, but into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday, was after 13 grass fires had taken place that day.
Justice Justin Knight commented that that day’s Code Red alert was the first burn ban alert he had received from the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.