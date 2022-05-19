The Faulkner County Quorum Court had a relatively low-key monthly meeting Tuesday night. Justices passed several ordinances for payroll in various county departments, as well as reviewed statistics for the county, typically delivered at the meeting.
One exception to the “typical” was a report from County Clerk Margaret Darter on early-voters for the election. As of that meeting, the county had 6,146 voters participate, with 993 as Democrats, 119 as independents and 5,034 as Republicans, Darter said.
The sheriff’s report was delivered by Chief Deputy Chad Wooley who told the court the head count at the detention center showed a “steady incline,” with 134 inmates in Unit 1 and 152 in Unit 2 for April. The count for Unit 1, the high-security unit with a capacity of 118 was the highest for the past two months and had reached 164 inmates on April 5.
In counter to this, Wooley said inmates scheduled for state prison was, at 42, a low and the lowest monthly number for the year. Wooley said the state prisons were returning to a post-pandemic ability to check in and process inmates.
Animal calls to the sheriff’s department were at the highest rate for the year, with 96 in April. Wooley said this included 12 citations and two warnings issued by the department.
County Collector Sherry Koonce updated the court on her office’s efforts in recovering past-due taxes. This was $3.27 million since Jan. 18, with $2.53 million collected since March 15.
Koonce said of the $6 million total past due, $298,000 had been certified, meaning it was in delinquency more than two years and had been turned over to the state land commissioner for collection. Additional delinquent accounts would soon be declared certified and also sent to the state for collection, she told the court.
This number is the lowest her office has had in some time, Koonce told the court, with a total of nearly $9.28 million due on Jan. 18. The lower number reflected the court’s recently authorizing her to move an employee from part-time to full-time.
Koonce said additional delinquency recovery could be expected. Her office was researching mineral lease and even marriage licenses to research names and addresses, the plan being to establish garnishment of state tax returns for those in arrears.
The treasurer’s report was identical to the report given to the court’s Budget and Finance Committee the previous week by treasurer Scott Sanson: April had $954,815.08 revenue for the county, a 19.72 percent jump over April 2021 numbers, in turn a higher jump than March’s 12.46 percent increase, against the January and February 24.42 and 21.39 percent increases, respectively.
The county, through April, was at 37 percent of its projected revenue for the year.
The court approved several ordinances reflecting payroll, the first being for the library, where a staff member was taking a new position and would, with the ordinance’s passage, make the same amount of money she made at her previous position.
A second ordinance was to change pay scales and provide additional money in the county’s detention center. The ordinance created a first lieutenant position and provided a pay raise for that person above a lieutenant’s salary.
Wooley, asked by Justice Tyler Lachowsky, explained that the position created a second-in-command for the detention center captain.
Two subsequent ordinances were for the 3rd and 4th Division Circuit Courts, providing a pay raise for an employee there. Judge H.G. Foster spoke for both courts, explaining that the people in the ordinance being provided an $8,448 raise was someone who had been with the court for 15 years, and filled a “unique position” unlike in other counties, but critical for scheduling court appearances in a timely manner – as required by law.
The final ordinance amounted to an accounting correction for the juvenile court.
In announcement, Justice Jerry Boyer reminded that the Wooster Veterans’ Memorial Day celebration would be at that city’s park 10 a.m. Saturday
Justice John Allison reminded that the law enforcement memorial was 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Park in Conway.
Judge Jim Baker said the county’s Memorial Day service would take place in front of the courthouse at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
