The 2022 Faulkner County budget was the main item of discussion at the Quorum Court's regular monthly meeting.
The court’s budget committee has held hearings throughout the month in review of department budgets, the outcome of which was presented to the full court Tuesday.
In debate was cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) pay raises for county employees, if those COLA adjustments would apply to raises approved in October and November, and if the county would continue to fund its animal spay-and-neuter program.
In the budget committee’s first meeting regarding the county budget, it approved a 12 percent COLA for all county employees. At the time, justices not on the committee spoke against a 12 percent COLA.
Spay and neuter
Justice Randy Higgins, also a member of the budget committee, and also chair of the development committee for the planned county animal shelter, brought up the spay and neuter budget as the start of the budget debate.
The court voted in favor of the purchase of a building in Greenbrier in September to be repurposed as the county animal shelter.
The budget committee, in preparing the 2022 budget, had recommended cutting the spay-and-neuter program budget completely in order to use that money for construction (actually re-purposing of the existing building) of the animal shelter.
The voluntary tax for the animal shelter has brought in $141,167.91 in 2021, Higgins told the court, adding “the spay-and-neuter program is just almost half of that, $70,000.”
The county would need “every single penny it could get” for the animal shelter construction, Higgins told the court.
Justice Kris Kendrick spoke in favor of continued funding for the spay-and-neuter program.
“Whatever the long-term plan is, spay and neuter has to be part of that plan,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick cited that the program had, to date, sterilized 4,100 “critters.” These animals would not have been sterilized without the county program he said, as the owner otherwise could not afford the service. Of the 4,100, 62 percent had not been to the vet for a rabies vaccine, he said, and 175 of the spayed animals were pregnant, the program removing these “unwanted babies.”
“This, to me, clearly shows this program has been effective,” Kendrick said, making a motion to fund spay and neuter at $40,000 for 2022.
“It’s not the full amount we’ve done in the past; it’s a reasonable compromise,” Kendrick said.
Little discussion followed, and the funding amendment passed in a narrow vote, with five “nays” from the 13-member court.
Cost of living and pay raises
The next matter was by Justice Tyler Lachowsky, who cited how some county employees are “grossly underpaid,” followed by a three-point plan to address county pay. The plan was to provide raises as approved by budget committee, second to reduce COLA reduced to 4 percent and finally to use the difference between the four and 12 percent figure to allow department heads to adjust salaries for 2023.
This would bring COLA “… in line with what other counties have approved,” Lachowsky said. “A 12 percent across-the-board raise does not fix pay disparities. All it does is raise the floor from which we operate.”
For 2021 the court gave county employees a 1 percent cost-of-living raise, after a 3 percent was submitted by the budget committee.
Justice John Allison asked if the 4 percent would also apply to previously approved raise requests.
This was the intention of his proposal, Lachowsky said.
Higgins asked for clarification how this would impact asked-for raises by the sheriff’s department. County attorney Phil Murphy reminded that when the sheriff’s budget was laid out, all employees were subject to the 12 percent COLA, unless the asked-for raise in the budget was above 12 percent, with multiple employees in that department slated for 18 percent raises.
This was also carried over to raises in the assessor's office, Murphy explained.
Justice Tyler Pearson pointed out the court’s long history of low pay raises, which the 12 percent figure was expected to adjust.
“In my mind this is a cost of living adjustment, which makes up for the years when we weren’t able to give a cost of living adjustment, plus anticipates the rise of cost of living in the coming year,” Pearson said.
“I would urge you to change your 4 percent to 8.9 percent,” Pearson said, addressing Lachowsky, “because that will cover this year… all the years past to bring all employees to the purchasing power of 10 years ago. There’s already $1 million left over in projected revenue with a 12 percent raise.”
When budget committee chair John Pickett first proposed the 12 percent COLA, he cited the expected 4 percent cost of living increase expected through 2022.
Allison countered Pearson that, based on his review of previous budgets, he saw an increase of 14 percent in payroll into 2014 through 2020 for county roads. This indicated pay raises above increased employees, he said.
“I ran as a conservative. I act more conservatively with my family’s budget, I plan to act more conservatively with our taxpayer dollars here in the county,” Lachowsky said. “Listening to some of the other increases in other counties [the four percent is appropriate].”
The ultimate savings would allow more appropriate raises in the future, Lachowsky said.
Higgins, citing consumer price index climbing and the county having not given raise several years, suggested a 5.9 percent COLA, the being the amount Social Security and military pay was recent raised. This led to discussion, initiated by Justice Samuel Strain, that Social Security was an improper measure.
Kendrick said his constituents “gritted their teeth” at the 12 percent proposal and he would continue to support the 4 percent figure.
Attendant was the issue of raises in the sheriff’s department, which would, Higgins told the court, be down 20 jailers on Friday. Justices agreed that any adjustments to sheriff’s department pay scales would have to take place beginning in January, outside of Lachowsky’s proposal for pay adjustments for 2023.
Pickett reminded justices that COLA and pay raises were two distinct issues. The COLA as proposed, he said, was based upon an 8 percent increase in consumer prices over the past 10 years, with the additional 4 percent for the projected impact of 2022 inflation.
After the salary survey, about half of the sheriff employees would receive a pay increase, but all would receive — as originally proposed — a COLA increase, Pickett said.
“So, my original proposal was 12 percent plus raises for the sheriff’s department. What is currently on the table is only a 4 percent for the 10 year 8 percent loss plus the 4 percent for next year. Then do a comprehensive salary survey for our other employees,” Pickett said.
As the court prepared to vote, Lachowsky re-stated and clarified his amendment, that the county would provide a 4 percent COLA and this would apply to raises approved by the court in November.
“Lachowsky don’t you understand what you’re doing?” Pickett asked. “You’re leaving out half of the other of our employees?”
“I understand the half of our employees have not received a salary adjustment,” Lachowsky said. “They’re going to get 4 percent and we want to do a salary adjustment for them — if it’s needed — next year. Some of them may not need salary adjustments. Some of them may be accurately paid compared to other counties.”
As Pickett responded, Higgins called for a point of order as a member of the gallery began calling out, apparently in favor of Lachowsky’s 4 percent proposal.
“Look folks, the JPs deserve the opportunity to discuss this without interruption. We’ve recently had a series of meetings where we’ve had all sort of interruption and we’ve tolerated that, but I get a lot of feedback, and get a lot of calls, but when we have our [Quorum Court] meeting we really deserve the opportunity to deliberate among ourselves,” Higgins said.
Pickett continued, having cited the raises previously approved for the assessor's office and sheriff’s department: “Now let’s look at the other half of our employees. They’re going to receive 4 percent, and then some of them will receive a salary adjustment. But the four percent occurs before the salary adjustment, but the sheriff's department receives the pay raises plus 4 percent.”
“We’ve never done raises plus cost of living adjustment,” Pearson said. “You’re saying to other departments ‘You don’t deserve the raises.’”
Higgins, citing the jailer shortage, said he did not see the disparity, only that “We’ve got a critical issue in the sheriff's office,” justifying the raise-plus-COLA proposal.
“I’m concerned that we’re playing favorites here,” Pearson said. “Four percent is an arbitrary number, it doesn’t make up for cost of living this year alone.”
“We can’t go fix everything in the past,” Kendrick countered. As the debate continued he cited forthcoming expenses in the county, including a $600,000 COPS grant which will need to be funded, as well as replacing Detention Center Unit 1.
Lachowsky, as the court moved toward vote, acknowledged to Pearson that his proposal was imperfect, but “… we’ve got to draw the line somewhere” by creating a partial COLA-plus-raise for some county employees and not others.
The court ultimately passed the proposal of a 4 percent COLA for all county employees and it being applied to previously-approved raises.
After some discussion about other budget items, the justices then passed the county 2022 budget.
The meeting closed with Judge Jim Baker’s reminder that Red Cross donations are especially important in light of the recent tornado in east Arkansas.
County budgets dating back to 2012 are available on the Faulknercounty.org website or at the county clerk’s office. The 2022 budget has not yet been posted.
