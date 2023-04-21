The Faulkner County Quorum Court met Tuesday where County Judge Allen Dodson provided an update to both the court and the public on the county’s American Recuse Plan (ARP) funding.
Faulkner County received $24 million from the federal government in ARP funding and has so far spent about $13 million on various projects throughout the county. These projects have included funding for Wooster’s sewage system, the Toad Suck Homeless Coalition Continuum of Care and more.
Judge Dodson highlighted many different projects that the county has identified that the remainder of the ARP funding could go toward, but the county would still need further discussion before deciding on how much to allocate to each project and final approval.
Dodson said that the largest allocation of the remaining money would be for the Detention Center expansion project.
Dodson said that deciding on how much to spend on this expansion project would come down to how much money the Quorum Court could afford to spend to build it and how much the county needs to operate it.
Dodson said that the money that Quorum Court will use from the ARP funding still won’t be enough to build it, so the county will have to look for more funding elsewhere to complete this project.
One use of the ARP funding that the county has to use it on is 911 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP), which is a facility where multiple public safety agencies choose to operate as one single 911 family.
Dodson said that this funding is mandatory and estimates that it could cost about $4 million, but that that number could go up or down.
Repairs for the courthouse and justice building in the county were also highlighted as needs for ARP funding. These needs include new security systems for the building such as new cameras, refurbish windows for the courthouse and water and plumbing repairs.
The Faulkner County Animal Shelter was also discussed as a need for ARP funding as well as the different Volunteer Fire Departments throughout Faulkner County to provide them with communication equipment, such as radios, that many departments don’t have.
