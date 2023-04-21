The Faulkner County Quorum Court met Tuesday where County Judge Allen Dodson provided an update to both the court and the public on the county’s American Recuse Plan (ARP) funding.

Faulkner County received $24 million from the federal government in ARP funding and has so far spent about $13 million on various projects throughout the county. These projects have included funding for Wooster’s sewage system, the Toad Suck Homeless Coalition Continuum of Care and more.

