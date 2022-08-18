The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved the levying of volunteer fire department dues for three different stations in the county on the ballot for the upcoming general election during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Those who live within the geographical boundaries the Cato Volunteer Fire Department, the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department and the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department will be able to vote on the levying of dues for their fire department at the general election in November.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

