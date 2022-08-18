The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved the levying of volunteer fire department dues for three different stations in the county on the ballot for the upcoming general election during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Those who live within the geographical boundaries the Cato Volunteer Fire Department, the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department and the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department will be able to vote on the levying of dues for their fire department at the general election in November.
“These guys are volunteers,” Justice of the Peace Tyler Lachowsky said. “These aren’t paid guys. They volunteer to serve their community so I see it as being up to that community to decide if they want their local guys to be well funded or not. That’s what we’re doing – giving them that option to be able to give them more money.”
For those that live within the geographical boundaries of the Cato Volunteer Fire Department, residents will vote whether to pay $25 per unimproved property that does not exceed 40 acres with $5 per additional 40 acres, not exceeding $50 in total.
Additionally, if they vote to approve the ballot measure in November, they will also have to pay $50 per improved non-commercial property, $50 per commercial property up to 5,000 square feet and $75 per commercial property that does not exceed 5,000 square feet. These payments would be made annually.
For those that live within the geographical boundaries of the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, there will be a payment of $100 per resident or $150 per unit in multiple residences and $20 to $50 for open lots and land. Additionally there will be a payment of $200 for “hazardous business,” which includes businesses such as gas stations.
For those that live within the geographical boundaries of the Highway 286 Volunteer Fire Department, they will be voting on a payment of $50 per resident and $100 per business a year.
“I appreciate what these volunteer fire departments do, and I wish them the best of luck,” Justice of the Peace John Allison said.
The Quorum Court voted to approve these measures to be on the ballot in November with Justin Knight being the sole vote against it.
The Quorum Court also voted to approve:
An ordinance to create two new positions for School Resource Officer at Wooster Elementary in Greenbrier with a salary of $41,600 each.
An ordinance to authorize a $5,000 stipend from the Law Enforcement Stipend Grant to five members of the Drag Task Force team that was voted on by the 2022 Fiscal Session of the Arkansas Legislature.
An ordinance to create a full-time position in the Faulkner County Circuit Court, 1st Division with a salary of $42,900.
A resolution to endorse the WestRock Coffee Company to participate in the Tax Back Program.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.