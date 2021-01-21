The Faulkner County Quorum Court attended to housekeeping issues and otherwise laid the groundwork for 2021 at its regular meeting Tuesday night. The court passed an ordinance, its first of the year, clarifying its operations for the coming year, as well as passing two appointments.
The ordinance established the meeting time for the court, as well as committees within the court. A change from the previous year, the court will meet at 6 p.m., as opposed to 2020’s 4 p.m. meeting time. The committees, Budget and Finance, Infrastructure, Courts and Public Safety, and Personnel are unchanged from the previous year.
Due to public health requirements, justices and most department heads there to give monthly reports attended the meeting via Zoom call.
Justice Randy Higgins explained the change of time was to permit those who have to commute to the meetings to do so without leaving work as early as was required to make the 4 p.m. schedule.
Justice Rosie Roland said that those on committees, which meet prior to the regular Quorum Court meeting, would still need to leave work early, per Higgins example, but that she had no problem with that.
The ordinance passed without dissent.
Justices also made two appointments, of which the first was Higgins to the state Quorum Court Committee.
Higgins was nominated by Justice Gerald A. Boyer. In nominating, Boyer said Higgins serving as the Faulkner County representative to the state committee for “6-8 years now,” has “served us well.”
Higgins had most recently served as the Vice President of the committee, Boyer said. Nominations closed with Higgins appointment, and Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker asked Higgins to clarify the nature of service to the committee and what sort of roles Higgins had fulfilled there.
Higgins said the committee was one of several under the umbrella of the Arkansas Association of Counties. Each Quorum Court, each year, may appoint one justice to that committee, which meets roughly twice a year to review issues in quorum court operation in Arkansas. The committee is overseen by a 12 member board and, Higgins said, he was the board vice president for his 2020 term.
From that role he was appointment membership in the legislative committee, which allowed him to interact with county judges and sheriffs and other elected state officials in the discussion and development of legislative bills.
“It is an honor to serve Faulkner County,” Higgins said.
Baker pointed out to the group that Higgins was essential as a conduit between the county and the state legislature last year as the structure of 911 fees was re-established.
Higgins was appointed without dissent by the justices.
A second appointment was Stephanie Vanderslice to the county library board. This was done with little discussion, and her appointment was accepted without dissent.
In other Quorum Court matters:
County Treasurer Scott Sanson told the court that 2020 closed out at 105 percent of projected revenues for the year. The county has seen revenue gain the past two years, he said.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said that the jail had 296 inmates as of Tuesday. Of that number, 122 were state department of corrections inmates, he said. In response to a question from Baker, Ryals said that was the highest number of state inmates in this report, although the county briefly held 129 inmates.
To a question from a justice, Ryals said criminal mischief and theft crimes rose during the holidays, but violent crimes decreased “slightly.”
Baker said that the Mayflower overpass project bids had come in 10 percent under projected cost, at $26 million. Projects on Bannister Road between Greenbrier and Guy are expected to start soon. Two bridge projects are underway at Old Springfield and Stanley Russ, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.