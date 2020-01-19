The Faulkner County Quorum Court will discuss filling a vacant justice of the peace seat during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Courtroom A of the Faulkner County Courthouse.
The meeting is open to the public.
A vacancy was left in the District 8 justice of the peace seat after JT Toal resigned from the position on Jan. 8.
Toal’s reason for resignation was not included in the resolution to declare a vacancy.
The quorum court will send a copy of the resolution to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy. The appointee will not be allowed to run for the seat in the next election.
Justices of the peace will also hear a state of the library report from John McGraw.
In other business, the quorum court will consider:
n An ordinance permitting purchase of services from a county employee. James Darrel Freeman, a full-time employee with the sheriff’s office, “has been involved in providing vehicle parts and repair for the Faulkner County for several years, and is uniquely familiar with the needs of the Coroner’s Office,” according to the proposed ordinance.
n An ordinance setting per diem compensation for justices of the peace. The proposal recommends members receive a per diem of $391.72 for attending regular quorum county meetings and $125 for committee members attending committee meetings.
n An ordinance to identify the designated website for online posting of advertisements and notices to receive bids.
n Appointments of Ben Thompson to the Library Board and Mary Jane Wygal to the Saltillo Fire Department Board.
To view the agenda in full, visit faulknercounty.org.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
