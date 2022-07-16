The Faulkner County Budget & Finance Committee met Tuesday to approve budgetary items to go to the Quorum Court’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
One of the items up for discussions was an ordinance to amend the 2022 budget to appropriate and transfer money from different funds to different parts of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department and County Jail. These funds include the county general fund, the county recorder’s cost fund, the JAG grant fund, the criminal justice fund and the juvenile court grants fund.
Some of this money would go toward overtime pay, meals and lodging, vehicles and different types of equipment.
There were multiple amendments proposed to the ordinance that passed that were mostly correcting typos, wording and grammar on the ordinance, but one proposed amendment to the ordinance generated a lot of discussion.
This amendment, proposed by chairman John Pickett, would’ve deleted two sections of this ordinance that would appropriate money from county general fund to the sheriff’s office and county jail for overtime pay. This amendment was proposed by Pickett so that there can be an extensive analysis done of funds available of unspent salaries and related expenses to see if the $64,000 can come from internal sources instead of the county general fund.
If the amendment would’ve passed, these two sections would’ve been up for discussion in August after the analysis was completed.
Chief Deputy Chad Wooley of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spoke out against this amendment.
“What do you want us to do when our line items for this runs into the negative?” Wooley asked Pickett at the meeting Tuesday. “You’re basically telling us not to allow our deputies and our jailers to continue their job of public service. Is that what you’re asking of us? If I understood you correctly, and I might have misheard, if our line items go into the negative, you want us to basically not continue our law enforcement service to the citizens of the county?”
Pickett didn’t respond to the question.
Pickett ended up being the only person to vote in favor of the amendment and the rest of the committee voted against it, failing to pass the amendment.
The ordinance as is, with the amendments to correct the wording, grammar and typos, was advanced to the full court by an unanimous vote to be discussed by the Quorum Court on Tuesday.
Another ordinance that was passed unanimously to be advanced to the full court was an ordinance to increase the tax assessor’s salary from $40,706 to $50,612.
Another proposed ordinance that was discussed Tuesday was one to increase the salaries of multiple elected officials. The new salaries were $104,560.20 each for the county judge and sheriff and $97,508.60 each for the assessor, collector, county clerk, circuit clerk and treasurer. If approved, these new salaries would start on Jan. 1, 2023.
“I think it’s balancing compensating them fairly, preparing us for the future, and doing what makes budgetary sense of the county as well,” Justice of the Peace Tyler Lachowsky said.
This same ordinance was tabled in personnel committee back in May with an amendment to add the coroner to the salary increases as well; however, this ordinance did not have the coroner listed on it.
Because of this, the committee voted unanimously to send the ordinance back to the personnel committee and not the full court yet, although many committee members voiced that they still agree with the salary increases and may vote on it in the future, citing that there is still time since the salary wouldn’t start until 2023.
The full Quorum Court meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Courtroom A and will be live streamed on Facebook. The meeting is open to the public.
