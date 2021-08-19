Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday night. Justices reviewed ordinances, voting down pay raises for county employees and against procedure in a proposal to allow maternity leave for county employees. The latter included concern over how the ordinance reached the full court for a vote.
Other, more routine matters, were also reviewed and voted upon by the court.
The maternity leave generated the most back-and-forth of the evening, beginning with how it had been brought before the court.
The ordinance was voted to move to the full court from the Personnel Committee a week earlier after the committee adjourned, then after a quick conversation between justices Tyler Pearson and John C. Pickett reconvened where the motion was made and approved to move to the court. Committee member Justice Kris Kendrick, who had supported the ordinance being tabled, refused to return to the table and vote, saying “we adjourned” before leaving the room.
The quick conversation between Pearson and Pickett was due to Pickett not hearing the call for a second on the ordinance passing (he had been reviewing some papers at the time). Pearson, the committee chair, had proposed a maternity leave policy several times in the preceding months prior to this essentially stripped down legislation.
During public comments Tuesday night, after the committee reports, a member of the audience, Jack Sotallaro, who presented a letter that the committee was out of order in reconvening being, he asserted, outside “The Democratic Rules of Order.” (Sotallaro was seated with a woman who maintained a running commentary while taking careful notes throughout the evening’s proceedings.)
Kendrick, commenting after Sotallaro presented the letter, said Pearson’s actions were “completely inappropriate.”
Justice Rose Roland told the court Kendrick had left the room prior to Pearson’s reconvening, which was later corrected by county attorney Phil Murphy. She was “quite shocked” by Pearson’s actions, Roland told the court.
Roland’s statement was applauded by several in the room, including Sotallaro’s seat-mate. Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker asked the gallery to hold its applause.
“We’re not hitting a homerun,” Baker said.
Murphy explained to the court that under the rules of procedure, any justice may present an ordinance to the court at any time. Because of this, Pearson’s bringing the ordinance before the court was in order, he said.
Pearson also spoke, that the entire reconvening was to make accommodations for a committee member who was hard of hearing. (Pickett wears hearing aids.)
Baker asked if there were any additional public comments, but none were made.
After a second reading of an ordinance regarding codification of county statutes the court began new business, which began with the maternity leave ordinance and renewed the conversation on the propriety of Pearson’s actions, which included a motion by Justice Samuel Strain that the ordinance be returned to committee “so it can come back without so much baggage.” Strain said he was in favor of the ordinance.
Roland spoke several times against the ordinance, expressing concern of its cost to the county by adding 40-80 hours maternity leave on top of overtime and vacation.
“I believe the hours are just a little bit excessive,” Roland said, later questioning the need for the ordinance.
“I’ve never heard complaints about Faulkner [County] benefits,” Roland said. To Pearson’s point that the proposed maternity leave lined up with state employee benefits she reminded the court that “the state has a bigger budget,” as well as the proposal having “too many hours [of leave].”
Justice John Allison told the court he had spoken with several department heads, all of whom were in favor of it going into effect, while encouraging county employees to reach out to justices to let them know where they stood on the matter.
Ultimately the court voted to return the maternity leave ordinance to the Personnel Committee for review.
This was followed by an ordinance providing pay raises and updating some job descriptions for county employees. The ordinance had originally been presented in committee in May, but had only been voted to the full court at the Finance Committee’s meeting a week prior.
Debate began with Justice Tyler Lachowsky asking Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor about an earlier, before his time on the court, “handshake agreement” to hold deputy clerk salaries “flat.” The ordinance included a provision for the creation of a “Chief Deputy Clerk” at a salary of $56,700, above the current $51,005.90 for Deputy Clerk.
Gray said her recommendation in the ordinance was based upon a survey of other Class 6 counties (based on population, Faulkner is a Class 6 county) plus factored in the role the person who held the job, a 25-year county employee, had in county operations.
Roland spoke against the ordinance, that while she favored pay raises for deputies, “I can not support this ordinance because it groups several departments together.”
A subsequent ordinance on the agenda for Tuesday night was one, first brought up when the pay raise ordinance was presented to committee in May, which would formalize the process for justifying pay raises by comparison to other counties, as well as mandate raise requests be presented by department.
Strain agreed with Roland, citing that “concerns seem to have been ignored” that the ordinance be presented by-department.
Pickett, Finance Committee chair, told the court a motion had been made to change the ordinance to several by-department ordinances, but had failed for lack of second.
“I guess we should have adjourned,” Kendrick said to Pickett’s point.
Several justices expressed concern about pay raises bringing additional cost to the county.
Pickett, to this, said justices could change the effective date to Dec. 31, meaning the raises would go on the 2022 budget. No motion was made to change to Dec. 31.
Allision, as it became apparent the ordinance might not pass, expressed concern about county employees not being paid, that “people need the money.”
Roland countered that the county had been “spending a lot of money” recently.
The ordinance failed.
Other ordinances moved quicker, with the court approving the ordinance for by-department pay raise applications and the method and time for presenting the requests.
In light of this ordinance not yet being in effect being central to several justices approving the previous pay raises ordinance justices, in a series of motions presented by Allison, waived the second and third readings of the ordinance so it could go into effect right away.
During announcements at the end of the meeting, Pearson reminded department heads to have pay raise requests to the finance committee before its next meeting so they could be on the September court agenda.
Justices also passed an ordinance allowing proceeds from the recent sheriff’s property sale to be used for department expenses including guns and ammunition, as well as body armor and Tasers for staff.
During the department report to the committee Sheriff Tim Ryals, to a question from Baker, said the move to Turn Key Solutions as the detention center medical providers was going “very well.”
An ordinance allowing David Hogue to perform a marriage was also approved.
