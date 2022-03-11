Baritone Alan Rackley, will sing a voice recital at 7 p.m. March 18 at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St. in Conway.
The program, titled "A Thousand Thousand Sighs," will include Cantata 82, "Ich habe genug," of J. S. Bach, the Finzi song cycle "Let us garlands bring" and selected songs by Stephen Sondheim. Jason Saugey, organ and piano; Lorraine Duso Kitts, oboe.
Admission is free and the recital is open to the public. For more information please contact Jason Saugey by emailing jason@conwayfumc.org.
