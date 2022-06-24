Dr. Johanna E. Rahman — a physician epidemiologist based out of New York and Arkansas and the Medical, Social Impact, and Creative Director for Harvest Cannabis Dispensary in Conway – will lead a panel discussion following a public screening of the award-winning documentary “The First Step” at the CAL Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on July 8 at 6 p.m.
“The First Step” follows CNN host and contributor Van Jones’ prison reform efforts, of which Rahman said she is a strong believer.
“As the owners of Harvest Cannabis Dispensary, it has been an honor to participate in the healing of so many Arkansans through the use of medical marijuana,” she said. “But with this privilege also comes the moral imperative to help heal those harmed by ill-conceived drug laws and an inherently racist, unjust criminal system.”
The screening and Rahman’s discussion is in partnership with the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and Dream Corps Justice, non-profit co-founded by Van Jones.
“It is our hope that, through our partnership with ACS and Dream Corps, we will advance the nationwide movement, starting right here in Arkansas, towards a more just system for all,” Rahman said.
Campaign Coordinator of Dream Corps Justice and Executive Director of F.E.L.O.N. Ruby Welch, RestoreHER President Pamela Winn, Mississippi Center for Reentry Executive Director Cynetra Freeman, Producer Lance Kramer and Executive Producers Christina & David Arquette (“Scream”) will join Rahman in the discussion panel.
“We are so quick to shout out catchy phrases and statements and I say if America has been in a ‘War on Drugs’ for the past 50 years, this should be the year that we conquer and win,” Welch said. “Changing drug policy, reducing harsh sentencing and prioritizing rehabilitation is redemption for not only offenders but society benefits as well. Healing is a two-way street, one administers and the other receives. Without Criminal Justice Reform, America cannot speak about ‘a land of the free and a home of the brave.’”
Doors open for the screening at 5 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale for $12 at www.arkansas cinemasociety.org/programs/the first-step-2. There will also be an afterpa rty across the street from the CAL Ron Robinson Theater after the discussion ends.
Additional screenings of the documentary will take place on July 7 and 9 as well at the Pulaski County Men’s and Women’s Detention Centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.