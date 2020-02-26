The Conway City Council unanimously approved waiving the competitive bid process to buy box culverts for repairs on Van Ronkle Street in an effort to speed up the project.
Aldermen approved the lower of two quotes the city received — $40,332.60 from Scurlock Industries.
Construction began on Van Ronkle Street in January 2019 and has taken a toll on businesses in the area.
City officials and the Conway Downtown Partnership meet regularly with the business owners and have made an effort to help them spread the word they are still open, even if a portion of the street is closed.
“They are completely cut off from traffic from the east (Oak & Court),” CDP Executive Director Kim Williams said. “They are still seeing their loyal customers, but the new folks are not making their way to their stores and businesses.”
Transportation Director/City Engineer Finley Vinson told the council that the weather has the project behind schedule.
“Rain has caused delays on Van Ronkle [Street],” Vinson said. “We are shooting for being done by Toad Suck Daze but don’t hold me to that. It will depend on the weather.”
Toad Suck Daze begins May 1.
The city plans to open the street to thru traffic by then, even if construction is ongoing.
The mayor’s office reminded residents the businesses in the area are open.
“Don't forget about our great locally-owned businesses on Van Ronkle Street and Markham Street in downtown Conway,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said. “The roads are closed, but they're still open.”
The merchants most affected by the street closure include:
- America Jane Vintage.
- Sporty Runner.
- Stitcher’s Garden.
- Harlow + Poppy.
- Alterations by Zoila.
- B&H Shoe Repair.
- Hurd Long Architects and Design Consultants.
