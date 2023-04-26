The St. Joseph High School Class of 2023 continued a long tradition Tuesday despite intermittent rainy weather.
They rode bicycles to school and through the hallways of the high school’s ground floor. This usually happens near the end of the seniors’ time at the school, and Wednesday was to be their last day of regular classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.